CHEYENNE – Katherine Looby scored a pair of third-period goals, but it wasn’t enough for the Cheyenne Capitals girls during a 5-2 loss to Laramie on Sunday morning.
Goaltender Abagail Gallagher turned away 27 shots for Cheyenne (2-8-2).
The Capitals return to the ice when the host Miles City, Montana, at 4:30 p.m. Saturday at the Cheyenne Ice and Events Center.
