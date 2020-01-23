CHEYENNE – Haylie Anderson poured in a game-best 17 points to help Laramie County Community College to a 58-50 victory at Western Wyoming Community College on Wednesday.
The Golden Eagles (15-6 overall, 7-4 Region IX North) concluded a three-game road trip by going 2-1. Anderson, a sophomore, was 6 of 12 from the floor, including 2 of 5 from beyond the arc and 3 of 3 from the free-throw line.
