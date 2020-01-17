Make it six straight. The Laramie County Community College women’s basketball squad stretched its winning streak to six in a row with a 67-52 victory at Central Wyoming College on Thursday.
Four Golden Eagles reached double figures in scoring. Sophomore Haylie Anderson led all scorers with 18 points, while freshman Abby Garreaud posted 17 and added six rebounds. Freshman Caysen Hobbs added 11 points, while sophomore Ja’Kia Wells turned in a 10-point performance.
