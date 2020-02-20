CHEYENNE – Four players finished in double figures, but that wasn’t enough for the Laramie County Community College women’s basketball team in a 63-61 loss to visiting Eastern Wyoming on Wednesday.
Sophomore Haylie Anderson and freshman Karly Mathern posted 13 points each for the Golden Eagles (18-11 overall, 10-10 Region IX North). Anderson also finished with a team-high four assists. Sophomore Ja’Kia Wells recorded 11 points and a team-best 13 rebounds for a double-double, while sophomore Saraven Allen tallied 10.
