CHEYENNE – Ghared Boyce confidently backpedaled down the court as he watched his deep 3-pointer clear the rim Saturday.
The Laramie County Community College sophomore raised his right hand, extended his index finger and started to skip as he turned to face his team’s bench when the halftime buzzer sounded. Boyce pointed at the door and led the Golden Eagles into the locker room.
The Golden Eagles had good reason to be that pleased. They used a 63-point first half to cruise to a 116-93 victory over visiting North Platte Community College.
Boyce finished with 29 points on 11 for 19 shooting. That included a 5 for 6 mark from behind the 3-point line.
“We’re working really hard as a group, and we’re also working on our games on our own,” said Boyce, who also grabbed five rebounds. “When you do those things, this is how it pays off. I played well, but we got the win and that’s the most important thing to me.”
Boyce scored 27 points during LCCC’s season-opening 90-86 loss to McCook Community College on Friday night. The Brockton, Massachusetts, product waited a long time to have a pair of games like he did.
“It’s been very emotional because it was a long 18 months,” Boyce said. “I had to fight through some adversity, and it made me stronger emotionally and physically.”
Boyce scored 2,073 points during a standout career at Everett High, but ankle injuries kept him off the court for all but two games during his first season at LCCC. Boyce also butted heads with former Eagles coach Jason Ficca semi-regularly, interim coach DeWayne Saulsberry said.
Saulsberry – who was Ficca’s assistant for 13 seasons – wouldn’t have been surprised if Boyce sought a clean slate elsewhere. However, Boyce was laying the groundwork for his return to LCCC even before Ficca was let go.
“He could have easily packed it in and said, ‘I’m done with Laramie County,’ or ‘I’m done with college basketball,’” Saulsberry said. “He came back and he has really tried to be a great teammate and someone the guys look up to as a leader.
“He is growing up. It hasn’t always been easy, but he is really trying and I’m really trying to help him.”
Boyce takes the blame for his sometimes tepid relationship with his former coach, and says it was important for him to come back to Cheyenne.
“I wouldn’t say (Ficca) and I didn’t get along, I would say I was immature,” he said. “Being on the sidelines humbled me. I wanted to fix myself before I went somewhere else.
“I have a history with coach (Saulsberry). He saw that I kept my GPA at a 3.1 even though I wasn’t playing, and he saw that I kept working on my game. I wanted to come back and be a better person.”
Boyce missed the final minutes of Saturday’s contest after landing hard on his right knee while driving to the basket. He wasn’t the only Eagle who was on fire Saturday.
LCCC shot 56.6% (43 for 76) as a team, and made 15 3-pointers.
“This team can shoot it,” Saulsberry said. “You can say they had a hot night, but this is kind of routine for them. I’ve seen them do it in practice for three or four months now.
“I was nervous about our defense after giving up 90 points (Friday), but they came out and played really hard on the defensive end. We still gave up a lot of points, but we got up big and had a hard time keeping our foot on the gas.”
Freshman Xavier McCord – a Cheyenne East graduate – came off the bench to score 18 points, grab 12 rebounds, block two shots and snare two steals. Thirteen of McCord’s points came in the second half.
Sophomore Erik Oliver – another East grad – added 17 points, six rebounds and five assists. Sophomore guard Arion Lewis scored 15 points and dished out 15 assists.
Yusef Washington added 16 points, while Marko Maletic chipped in with 10.
The Eagles (1-1) play at Northeastern Junior College on Tuesday in Sterling, Colorado.
LCCC 116, NORTH PLATTE 93
Halftime: LCCC 63-39.
North Platte: Garcia 3, Eubanks 5, Sughroe 2, Butler 13, Dennis 3, Krupalija 10, Plotnikov 20, Matovic 21, Marchenko 12.
Laramie County: Boyce 29, Oliver 17, Washington 16, Lewis 15, Jones 3, Tchadouwa 4, Obikwelu 0, Causwell 2, X. McCord 18, Maletic 10, Molinar 2.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.