CHEYENNE – Lucia Fleta scored 13 points, but it wasn’t enough for the Laramie County Community College women’s basketball team during a 72-50 loss at Otero Junior College on Saturday afternoon in La Junta, Colorado.
Sophomore Abby Garreaud added 10 points, while classmate Kaysen Hobbs added seven points and seven rebounds for the Golden Eagles (1-3), who host No. 14-ranked Western Nebraska Community College at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday.
