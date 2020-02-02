CHEYENNE – The Laramie County Community College men's basketball team dropped a 97-68 contest to No. 22-ranked Casper College on Saturday.
Freshman Erik Oliver scored a team-best 27 points for the Golden Eagles (4-18 overall, 2-6 Region IX North). Oliver was 11 of 24 from the floor and 4 of 11 from beyond the arc. Oliver also snagged a team-high seven rebounds.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.