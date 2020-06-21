Todd Suhn’s father tried to steer he and his brothers toward other horses on Stanley Johnson’s ranch nearly four decades ago.
There were horses in the group of 60 that would be better suited for the boys to eventually rodeo on, Suhn’s father told them.
But the boys were enamored with the sorrel weanling that walked right up and let them pet it. The Suhns bought that horse. They named it Super San Wood, and it carried them to success. Success that led Suhn to Laramie County Community College, the University of Wyoming and the heights of the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association.
“I have always been lucky to have good horsepower underneath me,” said Suhn, who is part of LCCC’s inaugural Golden Eagle Athletics Hall of Fame class.
Suhn rode Super San Wood during the fall portion of the college rodeo season before sending him back home to Ogallala, Nebraska, so his younger brother, Randy, could ride him in spring high school rodeos.
Steer wrestlers say only a fraction of their success depends on what they do once they catch the steer. The majority of a run’s time is determined by the horse they ride and the work of the hazer, who helps keep the steer within arm’s reach.
Make no mistake, though, Suhn is one of the top steer wrestlers to ever climb atop a horse. He qualified for the National Finals Rodeo 16 times, which ties him for second-most NFR appearances by a steer wrestler. Suhn also earned nearly $1.9 million at PRCA events.
Suhn was already a strong steer wrestler when he followed a couple friends to LCCC, but his time in Cheyenne built upon his foundation.
“He was a good cowboy when he came here,” former LCCC rodeo coach Russell “Pinky” Walter said. “He needed to be tweaked and fine-tuned a little bit. A lot of that was working on horsemanship.”
Suhn had plenty of opportunity to hone his horsemanship. Russell – who was a bulldogger himself – worked with several stock contractors to make sure his athletes had plenty of practice cattle available. LCCC’s indoor arena also made practice time plentiful.
“I think my time at LCCC helped me a lot,” Suhn said. “We were able to practice year-round if that’s what we wanted to do. If Pinky ran out of practice steers for us, he would just call someone else and get them all lined up.
“We had a lot of really good steer wrestlers on the team back then. There was a pretty good competition between all of us. We were all pretty motivated to get our pro cards and rodeo full time. It was pretty fun.”
Suhn got his PRCA permit as a freshman at LCCC, and had earned enough money at professional rodeos to buy his full PRCA card that spring. He held off turning pro until 1994.
Russell might have favored the bulldoggers, but Suhn isn’t sure why.
“I don’t know what he saw in us, but we had a lot of fun, and he had a lot of fun right there with us,” Suhn said with a laugh.
Suhn helped the Golden Eagles qualify for the College National Finals Rodeo as a team both years he was in Cheyenne. Although Suhn excelled as a steer wrestler, he was a strong all-around cowboy back then. He qualified for the CNFR in steer wrestling, tie-down roping and team roping.
Suhn placed 10th in the all-around standings at the 1994 CNFR in Bozeman, Montana. He also took seventh in steer wrestling.
Suhn transferred to UW after he was done at LCCC. He blossomed further with the Cowboys. He was fourth in the 1995 all-around race, while taking third in steer wrestling and placing ninth in tie-down. As a senior in 1996, Suhn won the steer wrestling national championship, finished third all-around and 10th in tie-down roping.
Suhn continued to rope when he started his professional career, but eventually focused solely on steer wrestling.
“I had more success as a steer wrestler,” he said. “I was making a lot more money doing that than I was roping.”
Suhn scratches his roping itch while tending to animals on the ranch he and his wife, Wendy, own. The couple split their time between Texas and South Dakota. Suhn, 46, also works in construction.
“I never really stopped roping, I just stopped doing it in rodeos,” Suhn said with a chuckle.
