Laramie County Community College has found its new women’s soccer head coach with the hiring of Nate Ulness, Director of Athletics Dr. Cindy Henning announced on Friday. Ulness will be just the second head coach in program history, taking over for Jim Gardner, who retired after coaching the Golden Eagles for 18 season.
Ulness spent three seasons as the head coach at Gillette College before coming to LCCC, leading the Lady Pronghorns to the NJCAA National Tournament and capturing the 2019 Region IX Tournament Championship.
