After snapping a five-game losing streak with a much-needed victory at Northwest College last week, Laramie County Community College was unable to make it two on a row. The Golden Eagles dropped an 80-69 contest at Central Wyoming College on Thursday.

LCCC (3-13 overall, 1-2 Region IX North) led 38-36 at halftime.

