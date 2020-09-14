CHEYENNE – The Laramie County Community College men’s rodeo team opened its season with a pair of individual victories at the Chadron State College Rodeo in Chadron, Nebraska.
Stefan Tonita won bull riding with a two-ride score of 161 points. His 82-point ride in the final go-round was the best score of the entire rodeo. Tonita entered the finals tied for second.
Tonita’s LCCC teammate Dylan Rice was third in bull riding. His 81-point ride in the finals gave him 149 points for the rodeo.
The Golden Eagles’ other event win came from Riley Reiss in steer wrestling. He tipped two steers in 8.7 seconds to split the title with University of Wyoming cowboy Chadron Coffield. Reiss’ 3.9-second run in the finals tied for the fastest time of the rodeo.
LCCC’s Cauy Pokorny placed third in steer wrestling (9.4).
The LCCC men were third in the team standings. UW won, while Sheridan College was second.
UW’s Austin Hurlburt placed second in tie-down roping at 18.4 seconds. He was just .01 seconds behind Coffield. Hurlburt spent the first two seasons of his college career at LCCC.
The LCCC women had Ashley Odenbach split second in breakaway roping with a time of 6.5 seconds. She also placed fourth in barrel racing at 36.90 seconds on two runs.
LCCC hosts the Shawn Dubie Memorial Rodeo starting Friday at Frontier Park.
