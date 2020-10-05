CHEYENNE – Laramie County Community College bull rider Briggs Madsen edged Sheridan’s Coby Johnson to win bull riding at Lamar Community College on Sunday in Lamar, Colorado.
Madsen scored 81 points during the final round, which was the highest score of the rodeo. He finished with 150 points, while Johnson had 149.
LCCC’s Stefan Tonita finished third after scoring 71 points during the first go-round. He had a no-score in the finals.
Madsen also placed fourth in saddle bronc. He scored 74 points on his first ride, but had a no-score in the finals. Teammate Sage Miller placed fifth thanks to his 63 in the first round.
LCCC’s Riley Reiss placed third in steer wrestling at 10.3 seconds on two runs, while teammate Jhet Murphy placed fifth (11.0). University of Wyoming cowboy Austin Hurlburt – a former LCCC standout – placed fourth in steer wrestling (10.6).
Hurlburt was fourth in tie-down roping (21.1 seconds). He also teamed with Seth Peterson to place fourth in team roping (16.7). LCCC’s Beto Cisneros and Reece Wadhams placed fifith in team roping (17.1.).
