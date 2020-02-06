CHEYENNE – The Laramie County Community College women's basketball team dropped an 87-56 contest at Eastern Wyoming on Wednesday.
The Golden Eagles (16-9 overall, 8-8 Region IX North) led 19-8 late in the first quarter. Eastern Wyoming rallied to jump ahead 37-27 at the break.
