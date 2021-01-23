CHEYENNE – Sophomore Abby Garreaud scored 15 points and grabbed 13 rebounds, but it wasn’t enough for Laramie County Community College on Friday during a 64-61 loss to visiting McCook (Nebraska) Community College.
The Golden Eagles (0-1) shot 34.4% from the floor (22 for 64), while McCook was 20 for 72 (28%). However, the Indians went 16 for 21 (76.2%) from the free-throw line. LCCC was just 13 for 23 (56.5%).
