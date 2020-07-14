CHEYENNE – The National Junior College Athletic Association board of regents voted Monday to move four of its fall sports to new seasons because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Football, men’s and women’s soccer and volleyball will now be contested late in the winter and spring.
“Our greatest focus is and always has been providing the best opportunities for our student-athletes,” NJCAA president Christopher Parker said in a statement. “Through a unified effort from our presidential advisory council, the board of regents, and leadership staff, our most recent plan of action provides a path that keeps our student-athletes competing at the highest level with proper safety measures in place.
“As we move forward as an association, we will continue to provide opportunities for our student-athletes, coaches and all those involved with the NJCAA to be safe and successful.”
Volleyball can start practice Jan. 11, and have its first matches Jan. 29. Teams will be allowed a maximum of 21 competition dates. The NJCAA tournament will be contested starting April 15.
Teams will be able to practice between Aug. 15 and Nov. 15, and scrimmage against no more than two outside opponents.
Soccer also will be allowed to practice starting Aug. 15, with scrimmages against no more than two outside foes. Practice for the season starts March 15, with competitions starting April 2. Teams can play a maximum of 14 games. The regular season and district tournaments must finish by May 24. The NJCAA tourney starts June 2.
The start of the basketball season also will be delayed. Teams can start practice Jan. 11, and start games Jan. 22. The NJCAA tournament starts April 19. Basketball teams will be allowed to practice and have scrimmages against no more than two outside opponents.
Colleges have until July 27 to notify the NJCAA of their intentions for the 2020-21 academic year.
“In talking with our coaches, they were in support of spring seasons for our sports,” Laramie County Community College interim athletics director Cynthia Henning said Monday. “This approach allows for our coaches to continue working with and developing our student-athletes and also allows for our student-athletes to get a great start with fall classes as they won’t be missing classes in the fall.”
Henning noted that the Golden Eagles rodeo team – which is governed by the National Intercollegiate Rodeo Association – is slated to compete in the fall as scheduled.
