CHEYENNE – Freshman guard Erik Oliver scored a school-record 51 points to help the Laramie County Community College men’s basketball team to a 102-90 victory over Northwest College on Wednesday.
“Coach (DeWayne) Saulsberry talked to (Oliver) after the last game that he needed to be more aggressive from the 3-point line,” Golden Eagles coach Jason Ficca said. “(Oliver) likes to get inside, but teams are waiting for him there. He needed to draw teams outside and go by them.”
