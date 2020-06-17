The Laramie County Community College men’s basketball team Ron Tate was part of during his freshman season was a regional title contender.
The guard from Carbondale, Illinois, had seen what it took for a team to give itself a chance at qualifying for the National Junior College Athletic Association tournament. He wasn’t sure what to expect from the Golden Eagles when he returned to Cheyenne for his sophomore season.
Tate was one of only two sophomores on the roster when LCCC opened practice in the fall of 1986. The other was his lifelong friend Joe Hamilton.
It only took a few practices for Tate to convince himself the freshman-heavy group would be in contention for a national tournament berth by season’s end. He wasn’t the only player who felt that way.
“I was pretty sure we had something special in that gym the first time we practiced,” Hamilton said.
“I definitely knew after we played a couple scrimmages.”
The Eagles stumbled out of the gate to start the regular season. The youngsters struggled to close out games, but there was never a sense of panic, Tate said.
“Everybody had great attitudes and everybody wanted to win,” he said. “I could see that we had the right mix of talent, it was just a matter of us putting it all together.
“We were a little shaky at the beginning, but we were just trying to get a feel for each other. It didn’t take us long to get rolling.”
LCCC eventually beat Northwest College 84-79 in the 1987 Region IX championship to earn its first and only berth into the NJCAA tournament. Tate earned tournament most valuable player honors.
That team will be part of the inaugural Golden Eagle Athletic Hall of Fame class. Tate and men’s basketball coach Woody Halverson also will be inducted individually. They’ll be joined by former rodeo coach Russell “Pinky” Walter and former rodeo standout Todd Suhn.
The beginning
Halverson had earned the trust of a handful of NCAA Division I coaches during his 14 seasons as LCCC’s coach, and they often tipped him off about overlooked talents. A few of Halverson’s former Eagles also had gone on to coach high school basketball, and they weren’t shy about sending players Halverson’s way.
Those relationships worked in Halverson’s favor when it came to assembling the 1986-87 team.
So did Proposition 48.
That piece of NCAA legislation required student-athletes to have a minimum grade-point average in certain core classes and a minimum score on either the ACT or SAT. The Class of ’86 was the first it impacted.
“My high school coach – and I don’t hold it against him – never let us know we were going to have to take the ACT until after our senior season,” said Lovelace “Getty” Redmond III, who grew up in Milwaukee. “Had I known after my junior year, I could have taken the test more than once.”
Instead, Redmond missed the mark by a couple points. He still could have gone to a Division I school out of high school, but he would have lost one season of eligibility and wouldn’t have been allowed to practice with his team as a freshman.
“I didn’t want to leave the city, not be able to interact with my team and lose a year of eligibility,” said Redmond, whose aunt nicknamed him Getty because he was so lanky as a boy that his arms and legs looked like spaghetti noodles.
Wisconsin was one of the schools recruiting Redmond out of high school. Badgers assistant Brad McNulty reached out to Halverson to see if he had a roster spot for an athletic wing player.
James Dailey was in a similar situation. The big man from Oakland, California, needed a 700 on the SAT to reach “predictor” status under Prop 48.
“When we were taking the test, they told us there were 2 minutes left and suggested we fill out as many answers as we could because you never know if you might get more answers right,” Dailey said. “Unbeknownst to me, the wrong answers were deducted from your score. I never should have filled out the rest of those answers.
“It was a mistake. I think I could have gotten a 700 pretty easily with what I had.”
One of Dailey’s high school teammates had signed with Wisconsin out of high school. McNulty had seen Dailey play while recruiting his teammate and passed Dailey’s name to Halverson.
Dailey expected to follow his prep teammate to Madison after spending two seasons in Cheyenne, but that friend left Wisconsin after less than two seasons. Weather also led Dailey to eventually sign with St. Mary’s College of Moraga, California.
“The snow had gotten to me in the two years I spent in Wyoming, and I had had enough of it,” Dailey said with a laugh. “My California roots were definitely showing at that point.”
One of Halverson’s former LCCC players had returned to Memphis, Tennessee, where he started coaching high school basketball and tipped Halverson off to guards Eddie Skinner and Andre Eddins.
The last piece of the puzzle was Hamilton.
The Carbondale, Illinois, product led Region IX in rebounding as a freshman at LCCC during the 1984-85 campaign, but transferred to Southern Illinois University for his sophomore season. When that didn’t pan out, Hamilton returned to Cheyenne hoping to catch the eye of another Division I school.
Buying in
Hamilton was one of the most important recruits in that class, and not just because of what he brought to the court. Not only had he seen what it took to succeed at the college level, he also had gotten married before coming back to LCCC.
“I tried to give the guys advice and set them on the right path,” Hamilton said. “Sometimes they listened, and sometimes they didn’t.”
Hamilton’s teammates affectionately referred to him as The Old Man. His experience and maturity helped the Eagles stay the course after they encountered choppy waters early in the season.
“A team is only as good as its leadership, and we were lucky to have (Halverson, Hamilton and Tate),” Dailey said. “We knew we were in good hands with those guys.”
Halverson, Hamilton and Tate convinced the youngsters that winning was their best chance of moving on to a four-year school.
“Sometimes when you play at the junior college level, teams don’t get along because everybody is being selfish,” Redmond said. “They are in a hurry to go Division I, and only want to show what they can do.
“We were all trying to help each other out at LCCC. We knew if we won together and worked together and went to the national tournament, it would boost our recruitment.”
The team-first approach was even deeper than merely winning games, Dailey said.
“We wanted to help (Hamilton and Tate) shine and get attention,” he said. “All of us freshmen knew we were coming back and had more time to impress coaches. We also knew if we won it would give us more games to be seen.”
The Eagles were so balanced it wasn’t uncommon to see a different player top the scoring column from one game to the next. Hamilton left LCCC as its all-time scorer, taking the lead from Rodney Tapp (1984-86). Tate was No. 2 on the all-time list after the 1986-87 campaign. Dailey ascended to the top of the heap after his sophomore season.
Bitter end
Winning the Region IX title wasn’t enough to earn LCCC a trip to Hutchinson, Kansas, as part of the main bracket of the NJCAA tournament. Instead, the Eagles had to travel to Fargo, North Dakota, for a play-in game against North Dakota State College of Science.
Halverson knew the Eagles were in trouble as soon as they arrived for the game.
“The gym wasn’t even a gym,” he said. “It was like a multi-purpose room in an American Legion Hall. The court was 10 feet short and it was something like 5 less feet wide.
“I hate to make excuses, especially because (NDSCS) had to play there too, but it was a really odd gym and we struggled.”
LCCC lost that game, and the Wildcats advanced to “Hutch” where they went 0-2.
Tate blames rust for the Eagles’ loss.
“We were really, really rolling at the end of the regular season and in the Region IX tournament,” Tate said. “We had a week break before we played, and we looked completely out of sync. Had we played that game right after the Region IX tournament, we would have been in a really good place.”
Even though their magical season ended in disappointing fashion, all of the men look back on that campaign fondly. Especially Halverson.
“That was such a special team,” said Halverson, who coached LCCC from 1972-92. “Those kids really liked each other, and they really jelled and played hard for each other. That season was such a good ride.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.