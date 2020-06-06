CHEYENNE – Three Laramie County Community College women’s soccer players recently signed national letters of intent to continue their careers at four-year schools.
Defender Shaney McCabe also will run track for Columbia College, which is a National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics member school in Columbia, Missouri. The Dundee, Scotland, product started all 33 games of her LCCC career before having her sophomore season cut short by a broken foot she suffered before the National Junior College Athletic Association tournament.
McCabe scored 10 goals and assisted on six others.
Hill – a midfielder from Casper – inked with NCAA Division II Westminster College in Salt Lake City. She tallied two goals and six assisted in 37 career matches with LCCC. She started three of those contests.
Turner – a goalkeeper and defender from Peyton, Colorado – signed with NCAA Division II Western Colorado, which is based in Gunnison. She played in 10 matches with the Eagles, posting 10 saves.
All nine of LCCC’s sophomores have signed with four-year programs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.