Russell “Pinky” Walter was merely trying to clean up some shaky grades on his college transcript and work his way toward a bachelor’s degree when he arrived on Laramie County Community College’s campus in the mid-1980s.
Walter stumbled upon a listing for an assistant rodeo coach, and applied hoping to get close to the sport he loved while earning some extra money.
Walter spent just one season as an assistant, and the next 10 as LCCC’s head coach. He kept the school’s indoor arena busy with clinics and competitions that were part fundraiser and part practice. Walter also charted a course for college rodeo in Wyoming, and mentored hundreds of students.
Those efforts earned Walter a spot in the inaugural class of the Golden Eagle Athletics Hall of Fame.
“Like a lot of the kids I coached, my first semester of college was pretty rough,” Walter said. “I wanted to get rid of some of those bad grades, so I went back to school.”
Walter had spent time in the Wyoming Army National Guard where he served as the state’s first master fitness trainer. The work he did there earned him nearly two dozen credits in exercise physiology. He challenged other courses based on work he had done with the Guard, and amassed 70 credits in a year.
However, he is still two classes short of his bachelor’s degree in agricultural economics.
“I don’t think statistics is going to help me out a lot at my age,” Walter said with a laugh.
Walter’s self-effacing sense of humor is one of the reasons Todd Suhn describes Walter as “a lot of fun under a gruff exterior.”
“As long as you worked hard and did your job, he was 100% behind you,” said Suhn, who also is part of LCCC’s first athletics hall of fame class. “He knew who was putting the effort into school and rodeo and who wasn’t. He would treat everyone accordingly.
“He was always fair, and he always provided us with plenty of opportunities.”
A lot of those opportunities came through jackpot events Walter put on. Some came through connections he had with stock contractors, who wanted to get their calves and steers ready for professional rodeos. Serving as practice fodder at LCCC helped the animals learn how to leave the chutes or how to take a tie.
Abundant practice time was invaluable to Mark McNamee. Playing football and basketball for Pine Bluffs High didn’t give him much time to rodeo, so he was a relatively green steer wrestler when he arrived at LCCC in the late 1980s.
“(Walter) saw that I had a good work ethic and a strong desire for it, and he gave me unbelievable opportunities to get better,” McNamee said. “Every kid that wanted to put forth the effort got attention.”
Staging events at LCCC was a family affair for Walter, whose wife and children frequently helped out at the arena, McNamee said.
Hosting events and helping stock contractors with cattle also benefited the LCCC rodeo team financially, and helped it fund scholarships and pay for feed and veterinary bills. Those competitions attracted more than amateurs and part-time cowboys; they also brought some of the world’s best bull riders to the capital city for an event held at the same time as the National Western Stock Show and Rodeo in Denver.
The more than $8,000 purse attracted some of the biggest names in the sport.
“The last seven or eight years we did it, we had more than 200 bull riders entered,” Walter said. “We had to bring in 10 stock contractors. Guys were flocking up here because they could drive 100 miles and get on good bulls with a guaranteed payout.
“We had Lane Frost, Don Gay, all of the big names.”
Walter capitalized on the indoor arena by holding clinics for roping and roughstock events, a high school rodeo and two college events per season.
That facility and the opportunity to practice year-round attracted a number of quality hands. Tommy Cress grew up in Pagosa Springs, Colorado, and started his college career as a horse management major at Lamar Community College in Lamar, Colorado.
“I had never been to Cheyenne, but I had heard about the indoor arena,” Cress said. “My friend and I jumped in the car after the high school finals and came here. We enrolled in school as soon as we saw that arena.”
Walter’s impact in college rodeo extended beyond Cheyenne.
He often had a hard time wrangling up enough help to expedite the process of tending to livestock during the winter months. That led Walter and a school division head to draft the curriculum for a series of rodeo courses.
“The drinking age at the time was 19, so I had a hard time getting help tending to horses and whatnot during blizzards because a lot of the kids were off at happy hours,” Walter said. “We put together some classes where kids had to show up for grades and got them approved through the (Wyoming) Community College Commission.
“Every junior college in the state still offers those classes verbatim.”
The lessons Walter taught the more than 600 students who rodeod for him extended beyond the arena, Cress said.
“He was always pushing us to learn and do things that would help us later on,” Cress said. “I have my (commercial driver’s license) to this day because of him. He helped me learn how to drive this big truck the college had back then and took me to do the test.
“He also encouraged me to go to a judging seminar. I haven’t judged more than high school rodeos, but I understand the sport a lot better because of learning how to judge.”
Walter wanted his students to know their rights as a competitor, the ins and outs of their event, and even ways to gain legal advantages in their events.
“They needed to know how many cattle they have at a rodeo and how many times that rodeo is going to run them,” he said. “If they’re going to run them three or four times, you’ll want to enter toward the end because the animals have a better idea of what’s going on, and they go down a little easier.”
Walter returned to his hometown of Lingle after he finished coaching. The town’s mayor sought him out for a position as a municipal court judge.
“He asked me how many kids I helped raise when I was coaching at LCCC,” Walter said. “I told him it was around 600. He says, ‘Then you’ve heard just about every lie there is to tell, haven’t you?’ Being a municipal court judge only paid $100 per month, but it was the funnest job I ever had.”
Walter eventually served two terms as Lingle’s mayor. Most recently, he was chosen to fill a spot on the Goshen County commission after one commissioner left for another job. Walter is running for reelection this year.
Serving as a judge and elected official is Walter’s way of continuing to give back.
“In every person’s life, there comes a time when you’re more community oriented and you want to be part of things and help people,” he said. “You don’t really want to change things, but you want to help people. I guess I just hit that part of my life.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.