CHEYENNE – River Mossberg of Cheyenne scored 62 points to place second in bull riding during the Sunday portion of the Wyoming High School Rodeo Association’s stop in Wheatland this past weekend.
Mossberg is now tied for fifth in the WYHSRA standings with 26 points on the season. He also placed third in trap shooting on Saturday, scoring 39 points.
Cheyenne’s Corey James Bomhoff placed fifth in trap shooting (20 points), and also teamed with heeler Dayton Tillman of Wheatland to take fifth in team roping Saturday (12.81 seconds).
Header Raegen DeLancey and heeler Connor Thomas, both of Cheyenne, placed second in team roping Saturday by stopping the clock in 9.87 seconds.
DeLancey also placed sixth in breakaway roping Sunday (4.03).
Wyatt Day and Kyle Kofron of Cheyenne placed fourth in team roping Sunday (11.09). Heeler Royce Breeden of Carpenter and header Sid Peterson of Torrington were sixth in team roping Sunday (14.0).
