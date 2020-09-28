CHEYENNE – Laramie County Community College freshman bull rider Stefan Tonita picked up his second win in three rodeos Sunday at Central Wyoming College in Riverton.
Tonita scored 80 points in the final go-round, and finished with 156 points on two rides. His 76-pointer in the first go was the third-highest score of the rodeo.
Tonita also won the season-opening rodeo in Chadron, Nebraska.
LCCC’s Riley Reiss claimed the steer roping title with a total of 8.1 seconds on two runs. Reiss tied for first in the first go at 4.5 seconds. His 3.6 in the finals was the second-fastest run of the rodeo. LCCC’s Cauy Pokorny went 3.5 in the finals and placed second in the aggregate at 8.3 seconds.
Reiss is the top-ranked steer wrestler in the Central Rocky Mountain Region after three rodeos. He has 283.3 points, while Pokorny is second at 270. Tonita also tops the CRMR in bull riding at 345.0 after two events.
The Golden Eagles’ team of Beto Cisneros and Reece Wadhams placed third in team roping at 14.1 on two. Ian McGivney captured fourth in saddle bronc riding with an 80 in the first go. Only champion Garrett Uptain of the University of Wyoming and runner-up Tyler Beebe of Lamar Community College posted two scores. McGivney’s 80 was the second-highest score of the first go.
LCCC’s Hayden Madson and Shyanna Cahoy finished fourth and fifth, respectively, in breakaway roping. Madson went 6.4 seconds on two runs, while Cahoy clocked in at 6.7.
Reata Beck of UW was third in goat tying. The Burns High graduate had the second-fastest run of the finals at 7.7 seconds, and finished with an aggregate time of 15.8. Beck’s UW teammate Faith Hoffman won the event in 14.9.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.