CHEYENNE – Cheyenne's Corey James Bomhoff placed fourth in tie-down roping at the Sunday rodeo of the Wyoming High School Rodeo Association's stop in Jackson this past weekend.
Bomhoff tied his calf in 10.05 seconds. He is sixth in the WYHSRA season standings after three rodeos.
Cheyenne's Raegen DeLancey placed fifth in goat tying Saturday, finishing in 8.82 seconds. She was seventh Sunday (9.07). DeLancey is fourth in the state standings.
The WYHSRA competes in Wheatland starting Saturday.
