CHEYENNE – Adam Galicia hates to lose but Saturday morning’s defeat was easier for the Cheyenne Extreme coach to stomach considering the caliber of competition and score.
Extreme gave up just two hits during a 1-0 loss to Colorado Stars-Sakamoto at Brimmer Park.
“There are a lot of college returners and a lot of seniors who have committed to colleges on that team,” Galicia said. “That is a really good squad over there that is probably one of the top two or three teams in Colorado.”
The Stars got the only run they needed in the top of the first. Aliyah Rothstein drew a walk and then scored from first on Ashley West’s two-out single to right field.
That wasn’t the only way West impacted the contest.
The 6-foot-3 sophomore held Cheyenne hitless through two innings in the pitchers’ circle. The Extreme’s only knock came off the bat of first baseman Jade Reinhardt with one out in the third.
Reinhardt was Cheyenne’s second baserunner to that point. It only got four runners on, including one on first when the game was called with no outs in the bottom of the sixth inning because of the 75-minute time limit.
“I was hoping to get a few more hits and a few more runs, but we had some great at-bats,” Galicia said. “We didn’t have many people strike out, we battled hard and fouled a lot of pitches off. My only complaint is that we took a couple bad swings at some good change-ups.”
Colorado reliever Jenna Medhus was just as hard to hit. She fanned three hitters over three innings. Change-ups were the difference, according to Reinhardt.
“We don’t really see change-ups that are that good, and both of their pitchers had really good change-ups,” Reinhardt said. “We were starting to get things figured out when the game ended.
“We were all pretty happy with how hard we battled at the plate. Our coaches are always telling us to go down swinging, and never to go down looking. That’s what we did.”
Cheyenne left-hander Ariana Galicia stymied the Stars’ offense, striking out five and allowing just two hits.
STARS 1, CHEYENNE 0
Colorado Stars…… 100 000 – 1 2 0
Cheyenne…… 000 000 – 0 1 1
Colorado Stars pitching: A. West, Medhus (3) and Gie. Cheyenne pitching: Galicia and Stehwien.
W: A. West. L: Galicia (3-2).
Prodigy Elite 14 Cheyenne 0
Prodigy Easton Elite took control early, scoring six runs in the first inning of the 14-0 victory.
Prodigy had four doubles and two home runs.
Cheyenne’s lone hit was a double to left-center field by freshman Trista Stehwien in the second inning.
PRODIGY ELITE 14, CHEYENNE 0
Prodigy Elite…… 614 3 – 14 11 0
Cheyenne…… 000 0 – 0 1 4
Prodigy Elite pitching: Unavailable. Cheyenne pitching: Adair and Naughton.
W: Unavailable. L: Adair (1-3).
2B: Prodigy 4, Cheyenne 1 (Stehwien). HR: Prodigy 2.
Cheyenne 3 Rockettes 1
Stehwien hit a pair of run-scoring sacrifice flies to help Cheyenne to a 3-1 victory over the Colorado Rockettes.
Kaylee Wilson was 2 for 2 with an RBI for Cheyenne, while Reinhardt, Ariana Galicia, Taylor Klein, Janey Adair and Brittney Lopez all recorded one hit apiece.
Michaela Moorehouse pitched a complete game, striking out four and allowing just two hits.
CHEYENNE 3, ROCKETTES 1
Rockettes…… 001 00 – 1 2 1
Cheyenne…… 201 0X – 3 7 2
Rockettes pitching: Troxell, Fox (3) and Stickelman. Cheyenne pitching: Moorehouse and Naughton.
W: Moorehouse (2-0). L: Troxell.
Cheyenne 5 Angels 4
Klein singled to right field to score Adair from second and lift Extreme to a 5-4 victory over the Colorado Angels-Hawkins.
Cheyenne (5-3) held a 4-0 lead heading into the fifth inning. The Angels forged a tie with a four-run frame. Three of those runs came with two outs.
Klein fronted Extreme’s offense with a pair of hits, while Adair, Stehwien, Kenzie Boltz and Jordyn Wright all tallied one hit each. Stehwien’s hit was a double.
CHEYENNE 5, ANGELS 4
Colorado Angels…… 000 04 – 4 5 2
Cheyenne…… 202 01 – 5 6 3
Colorado Angels pitching: Scarpella, Kahl (3) and Unavailable. Cheyenne pitching: Galicia and Stehwien.
W: Galicia (4-2). L: Kahl.
2B: Angels 1 (Dickerson); Cheyenne 1 (Stehwien). 3B: Angels 2 (Cox, Vozick).
