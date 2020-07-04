CHEYENNE – The Cheyenne Extreme under-18 girls fastpitch softball team picked up one close win, and one win in a rout Friday at the Colorado Sparkler in Loveland, Colorado.
Cheyenne held off a late rally by Batbusters-Smith for an 8-7 victory in the opening game of the day. Kenzie Boltz was 3 for 4 with a double and a home run. Both of Trista Stehwien’s hits were doubles. Brogan Allen, Taylor Klein, Kaylee Wilson, Jade Reinhardt and Jordyn Wright all rapped two hits for the Extreme (20-9-1).
