CHEYENNE – The Cheyenne Extreme under-18 girls fastpitch softball team claimed the Wyoming state championship with a 10-1 victory over Gillette on Sunday in Laramie.
Junior first baseman Ariana Galicia was 4 for 4 with two doubles and five RBIs to help the Extreme win the rubber match between the teams.
Gillette downed Cheyenne in a walk-off during pool play Friday, and Cheyenne rebounded with a 6-4 win during bracket play Saturday.
Freshman catcher Trista Stehwien was 3 for 3 for the Extreme (25-13-1) with two doubles and an RBI.
Kaylee Wilson was 2 for 3 with a double and two RBIs, while Jade Reinhardt’s lone hit was a two-run home run.
Janey Adair got the win in the pitcher’s circle, striking out seven and allowing just five hits in the six-inning complete game.
CHEYENNE 10, GILLETTE 1
Gillette…… 000 010 – 1 5 0
Cheyenne…… 023 014 – 10 14 0
Gillette pitching: M. Piercy and Manny and Williams (3). Cheyenne pitching: Adair and Stehwien.
W: Adair (6-5). L: M. Piercy.
2B: Gillette 1 (A. West); Cheyenne 5 (Galicia 2, Stehwien 2, Wilson). HR: Cheyenne 1 (Reinhardt).
