WYCO 10s
CHEYENNE – The WYCO under-10 softball team went 4-0 and won the Wyoming state championship Sunday in Laramie.
WYCO defeated Cody (18-5) and Gillette (15-2) in pool play. It topped Cody (17-2) and Laramie (8-5) in bracket play.
The team is 12-9-2 on the season, and is made up of Averi Barker, Hayden Barrandey, Chaney Birt, Libby Conder, Paityn Deselms, Taitum Deselms, Jordan Erickson, Lyric Gay, Hadley Kelly, Mykell Kennedy, Roo Mainwairing, Kiya Wade. It is coached by Carrie Barker, Lindsey Deselms and Joe Kelly.
WYCO 14s
CHEYENNE – The WYCO under-12 softball team went 5-0 and won the Wyoming state championship Sunday in Laramie.
WYCO topped Laramie (19-5) and Gillette (5-2) during pool play. During bracket play, it beat Laramie (17-5) and Gillette (19-3). Gillette worked its way through the loser’s bracket to reach the championship, which WYCO won 3-1.
The team has gone 26-6 this season, and is made up of Taylor Hollibaugh, Bailey Martinez, Rein Coulson, Shiloh Rohdes, Rylee Stephenson, Madison Birt, Peyton Barrandey, Karson Tempel, Izzy Thomas and Hanna Romero. WYCO is coached by Fred Barrandey, Mario Martinez and Mackenzie Dryden.
Extreme 16s
CHEYENNE – The Cheyenne Extreme under-16 softball team went 4-1 and won the Wyoming state championship Sunday in Laramie.
Cheyenne split its games in pool play, beating Gillette (7-6) and losing to Wicked 307 (10-1).
During bracket play, Extreme beat Gillette (9-5) and Wicked 307 (19-9). Wicked fought off elimination to reach the title game, which Cheyenne won 5-0. The championship was shortened because of weather.
Offensively, Gracie Oswald batted .700 (7 for 10) with a double. Ella Neider was 6 for 11 with two doubles and a home run. Gracen Mount was 6 for 11 with two home runs and 10 RBIs. Haley Hogelin went 7 for 13 with two doubles, a home run and seven RBIs.
Jaylen Christensen logged 10-1/3 innings in the pitcher’s circle with 19 strikeouts. Taylor Gebhart pitched 11 innings, fanning 12.
The team also includes Bella Teniente, Aubrianna Garcia, Lena McGaugh, Emily Schlagel and Emily Hogelin. It is coached by Becky Oswald.
