CHEYENNE – The Cheyenne Extreme under-18 girls fastpitch softball team closed its weekend tournament in Gillette with a 7-6 win over Prodigy Easton.
Trista Stehwien was 2 for 3 with a triple and two RBIs. Taylor Klein also rapped a double and drove home two runs. Janey Adair and Kenzie Boltz all had a hit and an RBI. Brittney Lopez, Jordyn Wright, Michaela Moorhouse and Jade Reinhardt all collected one hit.
