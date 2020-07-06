CHEYENNE – The Cheyenne Extreme under-18 girls fastpitch softball team dropped a pair of one-run games at the Colorado Sparkler tournament Sunday in Loveland, Colorado.
Cheyenne fell to the Batbusters-Lombardia from Castle Rock, Colorado, 10-9 in nine innings. Paige Propp drove in the winning run with no outs in the ninth.
Cheyenne (21-12-1) led 9-5 heading into the bottom of the fifth when the Batbusters scored two runs to cut the lead to 9-7. They added two more in the seventh to force extra innings.
Extreme’s Ariana Galicia was 2 for 4 with three RBIs, while Kaylee Wilson was 3 for 4 with an RBI. Janey Adair, Trista Stehwien and Taylor Klein were all 2 for 4 with an RBI. Klein had a double.
Cheyenne closed the tournament with a 5-4 loss to the Colorado Majestix-Flash of Arvada, Colorado. Extreme led 4-3 after five innings, but the Majestix scored two runs in the sixth to take the lead for good.
Brogan Allen was 2 for 2 with a double for Extreme. Wilson’s only hit of the game was a double, while Adair rapped a triple.
Cheyenne opens the Wyoming state tournament Thursday in Laramie.
CASTLE ROCK 10, CHEYENNE 9
Cheyenne…… 200 430 000 – 9 12 8
Castle Rock…… 202 120 201 – 10 8 1
Cheyenne pitching: Galicia, Adair (4) and Stehwien. Castle Rock pitching: Barrett and McLean and Seigh (7).
W: Barrett. L: Adair (5-4).
2B: Cheyenne 1 (Klein); Castle Rock 4 (Elsberry, Glover, Rychlick 2). HR: Castle Rock 1 (Glover).
ARVADA 5, CHEYENNE 4
Cheyenne…… 001 120 0 – 4 8 1
Arvada…… 012 002 X – 5 5 3
Cheyenne pitching: Moorehouse and Naughton. Arvada pitching: Unavailable.
W: Unavailable. L: Moorehouse (6-3).
2B: Cheyenne 2 (Allen, Wilson); Arvada 1. 3B: Cheyenne 1 (Adair); Arvada 1.
