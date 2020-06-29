CHEYENNE – Minot (North Dakota) Storm Blue scored three runs in the bottom of the third inning to pick up a 5-3 come-from-behind victory over Cheyenne Extreme during bracket play Sunday at the 25th Rushmore Classic in Rapid, City, South Dakota.
Brogan Allen went 2 for 2, including a two-run single in the second inning. Trista Stehwien went 2 for 3 with a double. Taylor Klein and Jordyn Wright both added one hit apiece.
The Extreme (17-8-1) returns to action Thursday when it faces Slammers Untouchables and the Colorado Diamonds at the Colorado Sparkler tournament.
MINOT 5, CHEYENNE 3
Cheyenne…… 030 00 – 3 6 3
Minot…… 203 0X – 5 6 1
Cheyenne pitching: Moorehouse, Galicia (3) and Naughton and Stehwien (3). Minot Storm pitching: Unavailable.
W: Unavailable. L: Moorehouse (5-2)
2B: Cheyenne 1 (Stehwien); Minot 1.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.