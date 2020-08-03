CHEYENNE – The Cheyenne Extreme under-18 girls fastpitch softball team split its final games of the Farewell to Our Seniors tournament, and finished third at the Fort Lupton, Colorado, event.
The Extreme (30-15-1) started the day with a 12-2 victory over the Northern Colorado Sting-Flores. Cheyenne scored nine runs in the first inning, and tallied seven extra-base hits.
Marissa Moorehouse finished the game 2 for 3 with two doubles and three RBIs. Ella Neider went 2 for 2 with a triple and two RBIs. Janey Adair was 2 for 3 with a double and an RBI, while Michaela Moorehouse was 2 for 3 with an RBI.
Brogan Allen, Alexis Naughton and Trista Stehwien also rapped doubles.
In the semifinals, Cheyenne fell to Sting-Meza 7-3.
Sting scored all of its runs in the second inning.
Naughton was 2 for 2 with a double and an RBI. Michaela Moorehouse had a hit and drove home two runs. Adair and Ariana Galicia both hit doubles.
CHEYENNE 12, STING-FLORES 2
Cheyenne…… 921 – 12 14 1
Sting-Flores…… 101 – 2 2 1
Cheyenne pitching: Christensen and Neider. Sting-Flores pitching: Sapp and Georgiou.
W: Christensen (1-0). L: Sapp.
2B: Cheyenne 6 (Adair, Allen, Naughton, Stehwien, Ma. Moorehouse 2); Sting-Flores 1 (Garcia). 3B: Cheyenne 1 (Neider).
STING-MEZA 7, CHEYENNE 3
Sting-Meza…… 070 0 – 7 7 0
Cheyenne…… 020 1 – 3 5 4
Sting-Meza pitching: Strang, Young (4) and Laplante. Cheyenne pitching: Adair, Mi. Moorehouse (2) and Stehwien.
W: Strang. L: Adair (7-6).
2B: Sting-Meza 1 (Brickner); Cheyenne 3 (Adair, Galicia, Naughton).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.