CHEYENNE – The Cheyenne Extreme under-18 fastpitch softball team dropped its first game and tied its second on Saturday at Parkview Softball Complex in Rapid City, South Dakota.
Cheyenne (16-7-1) grabbed a 1-0 lead against the Dickinson Diamonds out of Dickinson, North Dakota, in the second inning of the first game but stared at a 5-1 deficit entering the bottom of the third.
Extreme cut the deficit to 5-3 in the fourth inning after Brogan Allen doubled to right field.
Ariana Galicia went 1 for 2 at the plate with one run scored. She also took the loss in the circle for Cheyenne.
Taylor Klein also posted a hit, as did Jade Reinhardt.
Cheyenne held a 5-2 lead over the Rapid City Stars of Rapid City, South Dakota, entering the top of the sixth inning, but couldn't hold that lead, as Rapid City capitalized on two doubles to tie the game 5-5. That's also how the game ended due to time running out.
Extreme erased a one-run deficit and turned into a 5-1 lead in the home half of the second inning, thanks in large part to a two-run double from Brittney Lopez.
Rapid City tacked on a run in the fourth before knotting it in the sixth.
Lopez was 1 for 2 with two RBIs, while Michaela Moorehouse also drove in a run for Cheyenne.
Cheyenne closed the day by beating Gonzo of Scottsbluff, Nebraska, 3-0. The Extreme mustered just three hits, but all of them were for extra bases.
Kenzie Boltz rapped a double, while Klein and Moorehouse both hit solo home runs.
Galicia went the distance in the circle, striking out six and allowing just two hits while walking one.
DICKINSON 5, CHEYENNE 3
Dickinson...... 005 00 - 5 7 1
Cheyenne...... 010 20 - 3 4 2
Dickinson pitching: Unavailable. Cheyenne pitching: Galicia and Stehwien.
W: Unavailable. L: Galicia (7-5).
2B: Dickinson 1, Cheyenne 2 (Allen, Klein). HR: Dickinson 1.
CHEYENNE 5, RAPID CITY 5
Rapid City...... 010 103 - 5 7 3
Cheyenne...... 050 000 - 5 6 1
Rapid City pitching: Unavailable. Cheyenne pitching: Moorehouse, Galicia (6) and Naughton and Stehwien (6).
2B: Rapid City 3, Cheyenne 1 (Lopez).
CHEYENNE 3, SCOTTSBLUFF 0
Scottsbluff…… 000 000 – 0 2 0
Cheyenne…… 011 10X – 3 3 0
Scottsbluff pitching: Unavailable. Cheyenne pitching: Galicia and Stehwien.
W: Galicia (8-5). L: Unavailable.
2B: Cheyenne 1 (Boltz). HR: Cheyenne 2 (Klein, Moorehouse).
