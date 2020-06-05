CHEYENNE – The Cheyenne Extreme under-18 girls fastpitch softball team split a doubleheader with the visiting Colorado Rockettes on Thursday evening at the Converse Softball Complex.
Colorado scored seven runs across the third and fourth innings to grab an 11-5 come-from-behind victory in the opener.
Extreme catcher Alexis Naughton was 2 for 2 with a two-run home run. Center fielder Kaylee Wilson also went 2 for 2 with two RBIs, while pitcher Janey Adair rapped a double.
In the nightcap, Cheyenne (5-3) pushed 12 runs across the plate during the first inning to take a 13-3 victory.
Naughton hit a three-run dinger. Taylor Klein and Trista Stehwien both had two hits – including a double – and two RBIs. Wilson hit a two-run double for the Extreme.
Ariana Galicia tossed a complete game four-hitter to improve to 3-1 in the pitcher’s circle this season.
Cheyenne hosts three games starting at 9:30 a.m. Saturday at Brimmer Park.
COLORADO 11, CHEYENNE 5
Colorado…........................… 133 4 – 11 12 0
Cheyenne….......................… 230 0 – 5 7 1
Colorado pitching: Troxell and Stickelman. Cheyenne pitching: Adair, Moorehouse (4) and Naughton.
W: Troxell. L: Adair (1-2).
2B: Colorado 2 (Fox, Deau); Cheyenne 1 (Adair). HR: Cheyenne 1 (Naughton).
CHEYENNE 13, COLORADO 3
Colorado….....................… 200 01 – 3 4 3
Cheyenne…...............… (12)10 0X – 13 8 0
Colorado pitching: Giron, Fox (2) and Hackney. Cheyenne pitching: Galicia and Naughton and Stehwien (2).
W: Galicia (3-1). L: Giron.
2B: Cheyenne 2 (Klein, Stehwien, Wilson). HR: Colorado 1 (Giron). Cheyenne 1 (Naughton).
