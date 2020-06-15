CHEYENNE – Michaela Moorehouse figured out during warmups that only one of her three pitches was moving the way she wanted.
To make matters worse, it also was the only one consistently finding the strike zone Sunday afternoon.
The Cheyenne Extreme right-hander was worried she might be in for a short outing.
Instead, she battled through the control issues and had one of the best performances of her career, striking out 10 in a 5-0 victory over the Broadway Bombers of Scottsbluff, Nebraska.
“My curveball wasn’t working, and my change-up wasn’t working too well either,” said Moorehouse, who walked just two hitters and allowed just two hits during her six innings in the circle. “I had the feeling things weren’t going to work out to well. I decided that if I was going to help the team, I was going to have to make that one pitch work for me.
“Halfway through the game, I started getting my curve going a little better. I shortened my stride, and that helped a lot.”
Cheyenne coach Adam Galicia said this was a good learning experience for Moorehouse.
“The only thing she had working for most of the game was her screwball,” he said. “It is going to be good for her now that she has pitched in a 0-0 game and helped keep her team in the battle. This is a game she can really grow from.”
Extreme (9-3) needed Moorehouse to be rock solid in order to pick up the doubleheader sweep.
That’s because Scottsbluff’s pitchers also were silencing bats. Cheyenne had just two hits with two outs in the bottom of the fourth inning.
“Their pitchers didn’t have a lot of velocity, and our discipline in the box wasn’t very good,” Extreme Galicia said. “We were swinging at pitches that were way out in front of the plate, and we were hitting little squibbers down the line. We just weren’t as disciplined at the plate as we should have been.
“It took us a few innings to get adjusted, string some hits together, get some people on and move them around.”
With two outs in the fourth inning, Brogan Allen singled through the left side of the infield. She went to third when Brittney Lopez singled to right-center field. Lopez took second on the throw back into the infield, but Alexis Naughton flew out to right to end the inning.
That was the spark Cheyenne needed.
Moorehouse lead off the fifth with a walk and advanced to second on Jordyn Wright’s bunt single. Moorehouse was retired at third on a fielder’s choice by Jade Reinhardt. Ariana Galicia broke the deadlock with a single to center that scored Wright from second for a 1-0 lead.
Reinhardt and Galicia scored on a throwing error with two outs for a 3-0 advantage.
“Our energy wasn’t as high as it should have been,” Ariana Galicia said. “When our energy is down, bad things happen. We needed to pick it up, start talking and really get into the game.
“We were having a hard time against slower pitchers, and it took us time to recognize the changes we needed to make and get excited about what we were doing.”
Cheyenne added two more runs in the sixth inning to put the game away.
Allen pitched a scoreless seventh to secure the win. Wright was 2 for 3 at the plate. Trista Stehwien, Taylor Klein and Alexis Naughton also posted hits for Cheyenne, which hosts the Colorado Rockettes in a doubleheader starting at 4 p.m. Thursday.
CHEYENNE 5, BROADWAY 0
Broadway…… 000 000 0 – 0 3 2
Cheyenne…… 000 032 X – 5 8 1
Broadway pitching: Peters, Schallenberger (4) and Churchill. Cheyenne pitching: Moorehouse, Allen (7) and Naughton.
W: Moorehouse (3-0). L: Schallenberger.
Cheyenne 11
Broadway 3
Allen hit a three-run home run and a two-run single to help Cheyenne to an 11-3 victory in the opener. She finished the game 2 for 2 with five RBIs.
Ariana Galicia also had two hits and an RBI.
Reinhardt, Moorehouse and Wright all had doubles.
Stehwien, Klein, Naughton and Kaylee Wilson also added hits.
Galicia struck out 11 batters during her five innings of pitching.
CHEYENNE 11, BROADWAY 3
Broadway…… 101 010 – 3 9 4
Cheyenne…… 263 00X – 11 11 2
Broadway pitching: Schallenberger, Peters (4) and Churchill. Cheyenne pitching: Galicia, Allen (6) and Stehwien.
W: Galicia (5-2). L: Schallenberger.
2B: Broadway 1 (Churchill); Cheyenne 3 (Reinhardt, Moorehouse, Wright). HR: Cheyenne 1 (Allen).
