LARAMIE – As far as first impressions go, University of Wyoming defensive coordinator Jay Sawvel is aware the Cowboys’ defensive performance at Nevada last weekend isn’t one that’s going to be particularly endearing to fans.
Sawvel – who is in his first season as UW’s defensive coordinator following stints at Minnesota and Wake Forest – saw his defense produce a somewhat mixed bag during a season-opening 37-34 overtime loss against the Wolf Pack.
There was the bad: 37 points allowed, 420 passing yards and four touchdowns surrendered to Nevada’s Carson Strong, and an inability to get off the field for the majority of the first three quarters.
There was also the good: UW forced three punts late in the fourth quarter, had a goal line stand and forced two strip sacks, all of which helped the Cowboys rally into overtime after trailing by 22 points.
While there were certainly some rough moments for his defense, Sawvel also saw some things he believes the Cowboys can build on as Hawaii (1-0) comes to town for a primetime Friday night showdown.
“We played very hard. All game, we ran to the ball real well … anytime you have that, that’s the first thing to build on,” Sawvel said. “Second thing is that we never, never wavered. There wasn’t a lack of belief, a lack of confidence in what was going on. … We just left plays on the field.”
Overall, UW allowed 496 yards of offense. In the pivotal fourth quarter, however, the Cowboys surrendered just 10 yards of offense on 13 plays, allowing the Levi Williams-led offense to rally back and eventually tie the game.
There are many new faces on UW’s defense. Without linebackers Logan Wilson, Cassh Maluia or safety Alijah Halliburton, all of whom graduated in the offseason, fans knew the defense would look different than the group that allowed 17.8 points per game in 2019.
With the added opt-outs of defensive end Solomon Byrd, safety Rome Weber and defensive tackle Mario Mora and a foot injury to redshirt senior defensive end Garrett Crall, there were moments where the group on the field in Reno was almost unrecognizable.
With players like redshirt junior defensive end Victor Jones, junior linebacker Chad Muma and redshirt senior safety Braden Smith stepping into prominent roles for the first time, there were undoubtedly some lumps to be taken. But, overall, Sawvel was pleased with the maturity and performance of the group.
If anything, he was a little underwhelmed by his own performance.
“I’m disappointed in myself about not getting maybe a few more bullets in our gun. From a coverage standpoint, it would have helped us in a couple situations,” Sawvel said. “There’s a few calls I’d take back. These types of games, these types of days, it’s not real fun to be in that spot.”
Friday’s game against Hawaii will provide its own unique set of problems. Under first-year coach Todd Graham, Hawaii is 1-0 largely on the merits of a running game that posted 323 rushing yards in 34-19 victory over Fresno State.
Hawaii quarterback Chevan Cordeiro is the type of dual-threat signal caller the Warriors haven’t had or really needed in the last few years in the run-and-shoot offense of former coach Nick Rolovich, now the coach at Washington State.
Graham’s offense is not nearly as pass heavy as previous Hawaii teams were. In fact, they aren’t nearly as pass heavy as Nevada was. They are balanced, up-tempo and dangerous. Their offense is predicated on the run, which is quite the contrast from what the Wolf Pack did a week ago.
That might play to UW’s advantage, however, as it held Nevada to just 76 rushing yards on 27 attempts. Last season, UW’s stout run defense (11th nationally) helped prop up a unit that struggled against the pass at times (105th nationally).
Albeit in the smallest possible sample size, that has been the case in 2020, as well, though the Cowboys have a chance to start rewriting their own script against the Warriors.
“At least what (Nevada) showed Saturday, was a lot more like Air Raid … Mike Leach, that (king of thing),” Sawvel said. “What Hawaii showed on Saturday against Fresno State is a lot more like the coach at Florida State, coach (Mike) Norvell. … Good run game, got good run plays, a lot of counters, things there that we have to deal with that can make run defense difficult.”
