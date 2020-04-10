It’s official. There will be not be a College National Finals Rodeo this summer in Casper.
The National Intercollegiate Rodeo Association and the CNFR committee announced in a joint statement Wednesday that the season’s final rodeo will not be held June 14-20 at the Casper Events Center because of COVID-19 concerns.
“As everyone involved with this event can testify, this is not the outcome we were hoping for, but public safety during the COVID-19 pandemic is our most important concern,” the NIRA and the CNFR committee said in the statement. “We know that every student-athlete, coach, school administrator, parent and fan grieves the loss of this special event.”
Last month, Central Rocky Mountain Region teams, including the University of Wyoming, announced the spring season would be canceled. That meant the UW men’s and women’s teams were declared CRMR champions based on the fall season’s results.
“We are devastated to be making this announcement,” NIRA Commissioner Roger Walters said in the statement. “We wanted to be competing in Casper this summer, but we have to do the right thing to combat this pandemic and keep our contestants and the state of Wyoming safe.”
UW Coach Beau Clark said the NIRA granted another year of eligibility for student-athletes who are seniors this spring.
