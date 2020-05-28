The 80th celebration of Laramie Jubilee Days and the weeklong calendar packed with local and professional rodeos will have to wait another year.
In normal times, the Albany County Fairgrounds rodeo arena would be electric in early July. Country and rock music would be played through the speakers, the rodeo announcer would rev up the crowd and the cowboys, cowgirls, bulls, broncs and steers would showcase their talents as thunderstorms danced around a sunset in the distance.
This summer, the rodeo arena on the south side of Laramie will stay silent to adhere to ongoing mitigation efforts because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“What breaks my heart — the rodeo contestants and stock contract personnel — this is their livelihood,” Laramie Jubilee Days Board Chairman Guy Warpness said. “It’s heartbreaking we couldn’t find a way to pull this off and make it happen. But I don’t know what I would do with myself if one of our volunteers got sick, or worse, members of their family who are high risk.
“Heck, at my age, I’m probably high risk, as well.”
Wyoming Governor Mark Gordon’s press conference Wednesday afternoon announced a policy change increasing the amount of outdoor gatherings from 25 to no more than 250 people starting Monday.
But that still left major events such as large rodeos in limbo, and members from six rodeo committees joined Gordon to announce they were pulling the plug on their events. Warpness represented Laramie Jubilee Days at the press conference.
Joining Laramie were: Thermopolis Cowboy Rendezvous; Cody Stampede; Central Wyoming Fair & Rodeo in Casper; Sheridan WYO Rodeo; and Cheyenne Frontier Days.
“All of our boards that met about this made a unanimous decision to cancel our events,” Warpness said. “It was by no means the governor’s decision — each committee throughout the state had to weigh with what was going on in our own communities. It was amazing throughout this, every one of us were having the exact same issues.”
Jubilee Days was scheduled from July 4-12. Normally scheduled for the full week after July 4 to coincide with Wyoming Statehood Day each July 10, Jubilee Days would’ve started earlier with Independence Day falling on a Saturday. Jubilee Days events would’ve started the next day.
The annual rodeo events in Laramie include the Kids Horse Show, Ranch Rodeo, Junior Bull Riding, Mr. T Xtreme Bull Riding and three days of Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association and Women’s Professional Rodeo Association performances and slack rounds.
“We could’ve said, ‘yeah, we’re going to do it,’” Warpness said. “Then hold our necks, but got within 15 days of it and get our heads lobbed off by not being able to do it.
“Then the financial implications would’ve been terrible (of paying people back) with the contract people and fans. We also had rodeo fans before we announced our decision who said they wouldn’t take the risk.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.