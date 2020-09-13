CHEYENNE – Mason Paskett picked up two No. 1 singles wins on Saturday for the Cheyenne East boys tennis team. Nick Colgan (No.2 singles) dropped his match against Green River and won his match against Rock Springs.
The doubles teams of Christian Dollard and Spencer Love (No.1) and Logan Davis and Kael Lissman (No.2) each won their matches against Rock Springs and dropped matches against Green River.
No. 3 doubles tandem of Tyler McCulloch and Ryan Johnson dropped both of their matches.
Nedra McIlwaine (No.1) and Sydney O'Brien (No.2) each won one of their singles matches and dropped the other on Saturday for the East girls team. The No.2 doubles duo of Teghan Baktamarian and Abigial Hartman also went 1-1.
Savanna Stoddard and Laicee Brown (No.1 doubles) and Abbie Mickelson and Finley Kastens (No.2 doubles) lost both matches of the day.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.