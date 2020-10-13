Wyoming Air Force Football
University of Wyoming coach Craig Bohl, center, leads his team on to the field for the second half Nov. 30, 2019, at Air Force. Air Force won 20-6.

 David Zalubowski/Associated Press

LARAMIE — All eight of the University of Wyoming’s football games will be broadcast on national television this season, and four of the Pokes’ games will take place on weekdays.

The Mountain West Conference released its highly-anticipated schedule Tuesday afternoon, less than two weeks before the Cowboys are set to kick off their delayed season at Nevada on Oct. 24.

Michael Katz covers the University of Wyoming for WyoSports. He can be reached at mkatz@wyosports.net or 307-755-3325. Follow him on Twitter at @michaellkatz.

