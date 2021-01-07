The University of Wyoming athletics department has been informed fans will not be allowed to attend events through at least Jan. 25.
These guidelines follow the most recent public health order issued by the Wyoming Department of Health regarding COVID-19 and gatherings of more than 10 people. The most recent public health order has been put in place to run from Jan. 9-25.
Only a limited number of family members of student-athletes and coaches, along with essential personnel working the events, will be allowed at UW athletics events.
These guidelines apply to all sports.
The initial public health order affecting UW athletics events, as well as many other public events throughout the state was originally set to expire Jan. 8.
