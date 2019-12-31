Wyoming wide receiver Ayden Eberhardt (19) dives for a touchdown after catching a scrambling pass from quarterback Levi Williams (15) Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019 at the University of Arizona. The Wyoming Cowboys lead the Georgia State Panthers 24-10 at halftime in the Arizona Bowl. Nadav Soroker/Wyoming Tribune Eagle
TUCSON, Ariz. — Making his first-career start, UW true freshman quarterback Levi Williams scored four total touchdowns, including three through the air in the first half, as a Cowboy offense that had been stagnant in recent weeks exploded against Georgia State in the Arizona Bowl. The Cowboys defeated the Panthers 38-17 in front of an announced 36,892 fans at the University of Arizona's Arizona Stadium. UW's eight wins in 2019 are tied for the most the program has had in a season since 2011, and the Cowboys' 38 points were the most scored since putting up 53 against UNLV in late September.
Williams’ three touchdown passes were the most by a Wyoming quarterback in a game this season. UW (8-5) signal callers had thrown just 8 touchdowns in 2019, with seven of those coming from redshirt freshman Sean Chambers, who suffered a season-ending knee injury in late October. Williams' 234 passing yards were also the most passing yards in a game by any combination of UW quarterbacks.
The University of Wyoming Cowboys, led by freshman quarterback Levi Williams and running back Xazavian Valladay, cruised to a 38-17 win over Georgia State in the Arizona Bowl on Dec. 31 at Arizona Stadium in Tucson, Ariz. Video by Nadav Soroker/Wyoming Tribune Eagle
