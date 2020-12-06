LAS VEGAS – Perhaps it’s best that what happens in Las Vegas stays in Las Vegas, because the University of Wyoming just had a Saturday night it will desperately want to forget.
New Mexico – down to its fourth quarterback and playing 570 miles away from its actual home stadium due to COVID-19 restrictions – pulled off a stunning 17-16 upset of the Cowboys at Sam Boyd Stadium to snap a nation’s worst 14-game losing streak.
Lobos walk-on freshman quarterback Isaiah Chavez threw the go-ahead touchdown pass to Bobby Cole midway through the fourth quarter. The Cowboys responded by driving the ball down to New Mexico’s 5-yard line but took another blow when graduate transfer running back Trey Smith fumbled as he attempted to bounce his run outside.
UW got the ball one more time, but freshman quarterback Gavin Beerup – who was in the game for an injured Levi Williams – was intercepted on fourth down, sealing one of the biggest upsets in the 2020 Mountain West football season. The Cowboys were 17.5 point favorites.
“I let the whole state of Wyoming down. I let my teammates down. I have to do better,” Smith said. “I apologize to Wyoming nation … I’m disgusted right now with myself.”
Smith, starting in place of an injured Xazavian Valladay, ran for 154 yards in the loss, including a 58-yard touchdown run in the second quarter where he went untouched all the way to paydirt.
But his late fumble was emblematic of a Cowboys team that never looked to be quite right. It was in stark contrast to the Cowboys’ effort Nov. 27 against UNLV, a game UW won 45-14 by virtue of running for 399 yards.
The Cowboys (2-3) were just 1 of 11 on third down conversions, 1 of 3 on fourth down tries and scored just nine points on four trips inside the red zone. Williams was 4 of 12 passing for 73 yards and was knocked out of the game in the fourth quarter. UW coach Craig Bohl said after the game that he did not know the severity of Williams’ injury.
“I don’t think we capitalized on some things,” Bohl said. “I don’t know if I would necessarily classify it as a lack of energy.”
Despite racking up nearly 200 yards of offense in the first half and forcing turnovers on UNM’s first two offensive possessions, the Cowboys had just 13 points to show for it heading into the locker room, highlighted by Smith’s breakaway run in the second quarter.
The Lobos (1-5) entered Saturday’s game with one of the worst pass defenses in all of college football, but Williams threw just five passes in the first half and struggled to hit receivers throughout the night. His lone first half completion was a 54-yard strike to fellow redshirt freshman Isaiah Neyor.
“We got disrupted,” Bohl said. “They missed a couple reads.”
It appeared that UW had taken a 20-10 lead late in the first half following a physics-defying interception from redshirt senior safety Braden Smith. The ball bounced off the back of a Lobos receiver, off of another Cowboy and into Smith’s hands. Smith returned it all the way to the end zone, but the interception was taken off the board following a review that found junior linebacker Chad Muma had committed a targeting foul. Muma was ejected from the game following the play.
“That was tough,” redshirt senior defensive end Garrett Crall said. “We all thought we had scored.”
The second half was an even bigger slog for the Cowboys, particularly offensively. They committed four turnovers in the final two quarters and scored just three points.
True freshman kicker John Hoyland was one of the bright spots for the Cowboys, hitting all three of his field goal attempts, including a kick early in the fourth quarter that put the Cowboys up 16-10. Hoyland’s kick capped off a huge series of plays that saw UW come up with a fourth-down stop inside their own 5-yard line and was immediately followed by a 58-yard rush from Neyor on a reverse that set up the field goal.
A six-point lead looked like it might be enough of a margin given the Lobos’ quarterback situation. Redshirt freshman walk-on Connor Genal started the game in place of Tevaka Tuioti and Trae Hall, who were out with a concussion and rib injury, respectively.
Genal left the game with an left wrist injury late in the first half, which thrust Chavez into the game. He started the game just 3 of 8 passing for 13 yards.
But when his team needed it most, Chavez made the play of his life.
On second-and-7, Chavez dropped back and delivered a strike to a wide-open Cole over the middle of the field, who ran into the end zone without a defender within five yards of him. It was the first sign of life from a Lobos offense that had looked stagnant for the better part of three quarters.
A typically stout UW rushing defense surrendered 223 rushing yards to New Mexico, including 131 to Cole.
“When you let a team that’s 0-5 get confidence, they’re going to run with it,” Crall said. “We just have to give credit where credit is due.”
Despite the lackluster offensive performance up to that point, UW gave itself a chance to steal a win late. Redshirt senior Dontae Crow returned the ensuing kickoff 40 yards to midfield, setting the Pokes up in prime position to retake the lead.
Williams was sacked on the second play of the drive, however, and remained down on the turf for several minutes. He walked off under his own power but did not return to the game. True freshman Gavin Beerup entered the game in Williams’ stead and was thrust into an unenviable situation: third-and-21 with the game on the line.
Beerup’s first pass was a strike to redshirt senior Ayden Eberhardt for a gain of 18 yards. On fourth down, Beerup burst through the line on a quarterback keeper for 38 yards to set the UW offense up at the New Mexico 7-yard line.
Smith – who had been one of the only consistent pieces of the Cowboys’ offense throughout the night – carried the ball for three yards on his first carry near the goal line. On his second carry, Smith bounced outside to the left. UNM’s Brandon Shook forced the ball loose, and Jake Saltonstall recovered the fumble.
UW got one final possession, but Beerup was intercepted on his fourth down heave. When the clock hit zero, the Lobos rushed the field, celebrating their first win of an impossibly trying season. It was a celebration worthy of a Super Bowl win.
The Pokes rushed for 283 yards in the loss.
“I walked in the locker room, and I immediately went over to (Smith). I told him I love you, and you’re a big reason we were in the game,” Crall said. “This team has nothing but love for that dude.”
UW closes its regular season slate next Saturday at home against Boise State.
(1) comment
That contract extension for Bohl earlier in the season was a very sharp move. Tommy "The Genius" Burman strikes again. The Bohl/Vigen passing game continues to be one of the worst in the country, year-after-year. Unwatchable play-calling and execution.
Coach Bohl can stop with the smoke-blowing each year. "If you stay, you will be champions!" Yeah, okay coach. Year-7 and you continue to go in the opposite direction. This UNM game could be one of the most embarrassing losses of all time.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.