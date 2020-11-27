LAS VEGAS – So much for being rusty.
University of Wyoming redshirt junior tailback Xazavian Valladay took the second play from scrimmage 78 yards to the house Friday afternoon against UNLV at an otherwise empty Allegiant Stadium.
The Cowboys never looked back from there, cruising past the Rebels 45-14 in the first game for UW in an agonizing 22 days.
The Cowboys (2-2) dominated from start to finish on Black Friday, outgaining UNLV (0-5) in total yardage 498-290. UW ran for 399 yards on the day, the most for the team since rushing for 424 against San Jose State in 2018.
Redshirt freshman quarterback Levi Williams scored a trio of short rushing touchdowns in the win, which was the most for a UW player since Brian Hill accomplished the feat in 2016.
Junior linebacker Chad Muma was a missile on the field for the defense, finishing with 10 tackles and three sacks while spearheading a unit that was always a step or two ahead of anything UNLV had up its sleeve offensively.
After leading at halftime 17-7, UW scored touchdowns on its first three drives of the third quarter and wore down a Rebels team that just couldn’t keep pace with the Pokes.
“We talked about reestablishing the momentum,” UW coach Craig Bohl said. “And that certainly did.”
Due to COVID-19 issues in the Air Force and Utah State football programs, UW’s previous two games were canceled, meaning the last time the Pokes took the field was a tough 34-24 Border War loss to Colorado State on Nov. 5 in Fort Collins.
The Cowboys had been champing at the bit to get the bitter taste of Bronze Boot defeat out of their mouths. They were eager to make amends for an admittedly sloppy showing against the Rams. They were upset the Falcons and Aggies had been unable to field a team.
Consider the Cowboys thankful for the chance to play again one day after Thanksgiving.
“It was a little bit of revenge, and UNLV just happened to be in the way of that,” redshirt senior safety Braden Smith said.
Though Valladay left the game with an apparent left knee injury in the first half, the Cowboys’ running game didn’t skip a beat with graduate transfer Trey Smith leading the backfield charge. Smith ran for a career-high 164 yards and a touchdown.
Bohl said Valladay will have an MRI but was hopeful he would return for next week’s game against New Mexico.
“It hurt to see my brother go down like that,” Smith said. “The offensive line, they just did a great job opening holes, pushing the line of scrimmage. Coaches did a great job planning. Our attitude right now, we’re trying to get some W’s, because after losing to Colorado State we were down pretty bad. Now we’re ready, ready to get this train rolling.
The Cowboys ran their way to a 17-point lead in the first half, riding the legs of Valladay, Smith and Williams to 207 first-half rushing yards.
Valladay’s scoring run up the middle was an instant adrenaline boost for a team that wanted nothing more than to get off to a fast start. UW had not scored first in either of its two road games this season at Nevada and Colorado State.
Valladay was taken out at the knees by a UNLV player after catching a screen pass on UW’s first drive of the second quarter, having already run for 94 yards. He remained on the sidelines in pads trying to get loose for a bit but eventually returned in street clothes.
Six penalties prevented UW from running away with the game in the first half, however, and UNLV was able to cash in on UW’s errors with a late touchdown run from senior quarterback Max Gilliam to make it just a 17-7 game at halftime.
Despite outgaining the Rebels 266-107 in the first two quarters and averaging seven yards per play, the game still technically hung in the balance. That didn’t sit particularly well with Bohl and company.
“We talked about (how) our effort was good, but our execution (wasn’t) and just some of the things we needed to clean up,” Bohl said. “They have good players, and we needed to make sure we executed to make them go the long, hard way. I really thought a real key point in the game was reestablishing the momentum.”
The halftime talk clearly worked, as the Cowboys stopped a fourth-down try from the Rebels on the first possession of the third quarter and proceeded to march the ball down the field on a nine-play, 47-yard drive that lasted nearly 5 minutes. The drive was capped by Williams’ second short scoring run of the day.
A fumbled UNLV snap recovered by defensive end Cameron Smith and an interception by Braden Smith were the results of the next two Rebels drives. UW scored touchdowns on its first four possessions of the second half, with three of the drives lasting more than five minutes.
“Coming out of halftime and putting that first touchdown in, that was a huge, huge play for us.” Williams said. “They just scored (before the half), and momentum looked like it shifted that way. So the message was, make them go three-and-out on defense, and then score a touchdown right off the bat.”
Trey Smith’s 28-yard explosion through what looked to be a cluttered pile of offensive linemen late in the third quarter served as one of many Cowboys highlights. The Louisville transfer’s play was representative of the classic, grind-it-out type of games the Bohl-era Cowboys have become famous for.
“We’ve been practicing extremely hard for the past two to three weeks, just going at it every day,” Trey said. “And I think it really paid off. This is a really rewarding win for us as a team.”
UNLV star running back Charles Williams, who finished second to Valladay last season as the Mountain West’s rushing leader, was held to just 24 yards on the ground.
Other than the scoring drive right before the half, the Cowboys played a nearly perfect game defensively. UNLV star freshman receiver Kyle Williams was held to just 71 yards, and the quarterback tandem of Gilliam and freshman Doug Brumfield threw for a combined 158 yards.
As far as bounce backs go, Friday’s contest was about as good as it gets for the Cowboys.
“It’s definitely very exciting to get back out there and finally get to play again,” said Muma, whose three sacks were the most for a Cowboy in a single game since Carl Granderson in 2017. “As a whole, we’re all really excited to get out there. And so I think that we all did excellent and executed very well today.”
UW plays New Mexico next Saturday. The game will be played at Sam Boyd Stadium in Las Vegas due to health and safety regulations in New Mexico.
