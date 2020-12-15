University of Wyoming freshman guard Marcus Williams, right, drives in for a layup against Oregon State’s Maurice Calloo during the Cowboys’ 76-73 victory Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020, at Gill Coliseum in Corvallis, Ore.
LARAMIE — The University of Wyoming men’s basketball team Mountain West opening series against UNLV has been postponed due to COVID-19 cases within the Runnin Rebels’ program. The games were scheduled to be held at Arena-Auditorium on Dec. 20 and Dec. 22.
The games will be played at a later date, per a news release from the Mountain West.
