LARAMIE — If there’s two things University of Wyoming men’s basketball coach Jeff Linder learned Wednesday night following a matchup with Incarnate Word, it’s this: His team somehow managed to age decades in a two-day span, and that maybe sophomore guard Kenny Foster should stay in quarantine a bit longer.
On Monday, the Cowboys blew a 19-point halftime lead against Texas Southern, eventually falling to the Tigers in a game that was equal parts confusing and frustrating.
For about 34 minutes Wednesday night, it looked like more of the same. UW trailed by 11 points with 6 minutes remaining. The sluggishness that had reared its ugly head in the second half against Texas Southern had returned against Incarnate Word.
But then something happened.
It wasn’t a specific moment or play that turned the tide. Linder didn’t see a light flick on while his players sat on the bench. The Cowboys just did what they had to do and what they knew they could do.
And despite the odds, it worked and resulted in a 94-83 overtime win.
UW – a team filled with eight new players and just four returners from a year ago – used an 11-0 run to tie the game against Incarnate Word late in the second half and eventually took the lead on a corner 3-pointer from Foster. Not to be outdone, the Cardinals' Drew Lutz hit a 3-pointer with less than a second to play to tie the score 78-78 and send the game to overtime.
UW outscored the Cardinals 16-5 in the extra period, the highlight being another corner 3-pointer from Foster in nearly the identical spot, on the way to a wild 94-83 victory at Arena-Auditorium.
The same team that had showed its youth a few days prior sure grew up in a hurry.
Foster, playing in his first game of the season following COVID-19 contact tracing protocol, scored eight points in overtime and a team and career-high 21 on a perfect 3 of 3 from deep. He had not practiced with the team in two weeks. Though he shot just 24% from deep last season, Linder knew there was a premier shooter in there. He’s been the team’s best shooter consistently during workouts. It was just a matter of unlocking it.
“I'm not sure Kenny Foster will ever practice again while he's here. We'll just leave him in quarantine,” Linder said with a laugh. “Last year, he couldn't hit the broadside of a barn door. … I joke with him all the time, say ‘Hey, man, there is no more (bad shooting), OK? You're too good of a shooter. … There’s a reason the previous staff, why they liked him so much. And just to kind of see him grow that way, (I’m) just really proud of him.”
Foster was just cleared to play at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Linder said. Despite a limited sample size at practice, Foster had the confidence of everyone in the Cowboys’ locker room. Linder wasn’t going to play him if the Colorado native wasn’t there yet physically or mentally.
Foster was all in, however, and from the moment he stepped on the floor for the first time this season, he looked like he belonged. And when he shot those 3-pointers? There was never a doubt he was the one who was supposed to be taking those shots.
Sometimes being locked inside for 14 days to quarantine brings out the best in you.
“I didn’t really have a thought,” Foster said. “I didn’t really have any hesitation, just because of the trust that everybody around me had in me.”
UW (2-1) shot 31% from the field in the second half and scored just 23 points after intermission in a devastating loss to Texas Southern on Monday. The first half of Wednesday’s game had a similar sort of energy. UW mustered just 27 first half points on 30% from the field. Shots weren’t falling, and the energy just wasn’t there.
UW trailed by just six heading into the locker room. But there was a calmness around the Cowboys. There was no panic, no finger pointing. There was just trusting the process and knowing that, if they played their game, the final score would work itself out.
Following Monday’s loss, the team had a routine film session. Linder said the Cowboys leaders, redshirt juniors Hunter Maldonado and Hunter Thompson, challenged the team to be better. Losing games like this was the old Wyoming. That wasn’t going to be the case anymore. But it had to start now.
“We’re done losing those games,” Linder said. “Nobody was trying to make excuses or point blame. They just they just kept going kept saying the right things.
“And that's a just a huge step in the right direction”
That didn’t look to be the case three-quarters of the way through the second half, however, when Incarnate Word (1-2) took an 11-point lead. Every time the Cowboys cut the deficit to five or so, the Cardinals hit big shot after big shot.
Still, there was no worry in the eyes of the Cowboys.
“The game of basketball is just the game ebbs and flows and a game of runs, like everyone else says,” Maldonado said. “And just coming back to the huddles after dead ball situations and telling each other, 'We just have to keep doing what we're doing. They're not going to hit those big shots all night.'
"Finally, when we were able to put 30 seconds on top of 30 seconds (together) … I think it was just kind of all that momentum that we were brewing up at halftime.”
The final 6 minutes of regulation and the ensuing overtime were a clinic in resilience UW didn’t have earlier in the week.
A 3-pointer from freshman Xavier DuSell sparked an 11-0 run that tied the game 68-68 with just over 4 minutes remaining in the second half. After a bit of back-and-forth-jostling, Foster hit the first of two crucial 3-pointers, giving UW a 74-73 lead. Following a pair of steals, the Cowboys led by four with 25 seconds to play.
But, as had been the case the entire night, Incarnate Word responded to every jab UW threw. Trailing by three with less than a second to play, Lutz hit a 3-pointer to tie the game 78-78 and sent it to overtime. Incarnate Word was hot from deep all night, hitting on 52% for the game, and that held true late.
Even when things had finally gone their way, the Cowboys just couldn’t seem to break through. But that was not going to be an excuse to lose again. Not this season.
Once the Cowboys got to overtime, Foster and his teammates dominated. UW hit 5 of 7 shots, including 3 of 4 from behind the 3-point line. Foster’s eight points in the extra period were highlighted by a second corner 3-pointer from nearly the same spot as the dagger he hit at the end of the second half.
On Monday night, UW didn’t know how to win. On Wednesday, the Cowboys had all the answers to the test.
“In order to finish, in order to win close games, you have to make winning plays. And in order to make winning plays, you have to have winning effort. And our effort down the stretch against Texas Southern wasn't good enough,” Linder said. “But luckily, we just kept fighting, and then found ways there with the press at the end to kind of speed them up and kind of change the momentum. And then we just made one winning play after another.”
Freshman guard Marcus Williams finished with 20 points on the night while Maldonado scored 14. After a brutal first half shooting the ball, UW finished the shooting 47% from the field. Five UW players finished in double-digit scoring.
Never one to overreact to a single win or a loss, Maldonado knows the Cowboys can’t get too high following their improbable comeback. But he’d be lying if he said it wasn’t a heck of a boost for a team that needed one.
The kids are growing up. Now it’s just a matter of them continuing to thrive.
“I think it definitely is something that could set the tone,” Maldonado said. “It's one win, we have to build off of this. We saw what happened on Monday. We did a good job of responding. Now, it's how do we respond to this game? How do we run that practice on Friday, tomorrow? And what do we do to get better?
"… winning this game isn’t going to do anything if you don't get better.”
Wyoming faces Oregon State at 2 p.m. Sunday in Corvallis.
WYOMING 94, INCARNATE WORD 83, OT
Incarnate Word: Willis 10-15 3-3 25, Lutz 2-5 1-2 6, Swaby 3-5 1-2 9, Larsson 3-10 2-3 8, Balentine 3-6 1-1 8, Akhile 2-4 1-2 5, Morgan 7-12 0-1 18, Ezedinma 2-5 0-0 4. Totals: 32-62 9-14 83
Wyoming: Jeffries 1-3 0-0 3, Williams 6-11 8-9 20, Thompson 3-7 0-0 7, Maldonado 3-10 7-10 14, Oden 2-8 0-0 4, Lamont 0-1 0-0 0, Marble II 4-7 3-5 12, Nelson 1-2 0-0 2, Foster 6-8 6-7 21, Dusell 3-5 2-4 11. Totals: 29-62 26-35 94
Halftime: UIW 33, UW 27. 3-pointers: UIW 10-19 (Morgan 4-5, Swaby 2-4, Willis 2-5, Balentine 1-1, Lutz 1-2, Akhile 0-2); UW 10-25 (Foster 3-3, Dusell 3-4, Marble II 1-2, Maldonado 1-2, Jeffries 1-3, Thompson 1-5, Lamont 0-1, Oden 0-2, Williams 0-3). Rebounds: UIW 30 (Larsson 10); UW 43 (Maldonado 7). Assists: UIW 13 (Balentine 5); UW 17 (Maldonado 8). Turnovers: UIW 15 (Willis 4); UW 12 (Marble II 4). Blocks: UIW 4 (Larsson 3); UW 4 (Four with 1). Steals: UIW 6 (Willis 2, Balentine 2); UW 8 (Williams 3, Maldonado 3). Total fouls: UIW 25; UW 16. Fouled out: UIW 2 (Lutz, Akhile).
