Five players on the University of Wyoming football team, including three projected starters, have opted not to play this season due to COVID-19.
All five players are on the defensive side of the ball.
The players are safety Rome Weber, defensive ends Solomon Byrd and Davon Wells-Ross and defensive tackles Mario Mora and Claude Cole.
Weber started 12 games last season as a sophomore, racking up 38 tackles, four pass breakups and an interception. He was expected to be one of the leaders of a veteran secondary that returns cornerbacks C.J. Coldon and Azizi Hearn and nickelback Keyon Blakenbaker.
UW does return experience at safety, with seniors Esias Gandy and Braden Smith back in the fold. Each has played in 37 career games and has made one start. Gandy has 21 career tackles and an interception while Gandy has 36 career tackles.
“I think I played really conservative (last season), not trying to mess up at times,” Weber told WyoSports over the summer. “This upcoming season I have to try to put myself out there.”
Byrd, a Football Writers Association of American Freshman All-American in 2019, led the Cowboys with 6.5 sacks last season. Redshirt senior Garrett Crall is now the returning sack leader for UW, having notched 4.5 in 2019.
Mora, a redshirt sophomore, started eight games last season, finishing with 3.5 tackles per loss and two sacks. Cole, a redshirt sophomore, played in 10 games last season and made six tackles. Wells-Ross, a redshirt junior, played in 12 games in 2019 and had 2.5 tackles for loss and two sacks.
The Cowboys have a good amount of depth along the defensive line, returning Crall, defensive tackle Cole Godbout (five starts in 2019), defensive end Teagan Liufau (one start in 2019) and defensive tackle Ravontae Holt, who missed all of 2019 with a torn anterior cruciate ligament but made seven starts over his first two seasons.
“There’s some good positives up front. We have some effective defensive ends,” first-year defensive coordinator Jay Sawvel said over the summer. “There’s people who have played and had experience.”
In early August, the NCAA announced that any players choosing to opt out of the college football season would be given their scholarships as previously determined. All college football players will retain their year of eligibility regardless of if they play in 2020 or not.
UW also announced that junior long snapper Jesse Hooper and redshirt junior offensive linemen Gavin Rush were retiring. Hooper, the only returning starting specialist from 2019, is finishing his degree while Rush has missed most of the last two seasons with injuries and will work as an intern within the football program. Rush started 22 games over his first two seasons with the Cowboys.
In an interview with WyoSports, Hooper said that he decided during quarantine that this would be his last season of football. When the season was initially postponed on Aug. 10 due to the pandemic, Hooper and his fiancee decided to move back Utah, where he would finish his degree in American Studies online and move on to the next portion of his and his fiancee's lives.
When the restart to the season was announced, Hooper stayed true to his retirement. He has received a conditional offer to be a police officer in Utah, Hooper said.
Hooper's teammates and the UW coaching staff were nothing but supportive of the decision, he said.
"I had already decided it was time to hang up the cleats after this season. I know this is exactly where we are supposed to be right now," Hooper said. "Mentally, I've kind of moved on. I love my teammates, love my coaches, but it was time to take the next step.”
After initially postponing its season in August, the Mountain West Conference reversed course last Thursday, announcing its teams would play and eight-game schedule starting Oct. 24. Specifics of each team's schedule have yet to be released.
