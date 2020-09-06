Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills: The third-year quarterback is Buffalo’s starter, and has completed 440 of 781 passes for 5,163 yards and 30 touchdowns in 28 career games. He has thrown 21 interceptions. The 24-year-old also has rushed for 1,141 yards and 17 touchdowns on 198 carries.
Marcus Epps, Philadelphia Eagles: The second-year safety posted six tackles (five solo) in 15 games last season. He was drafted by the Minnesota Vikings in the sixth round of the 2019 NFL draft, but was waived Nov. 6. The Eagles signed him the following day.
Austin Fort, Denver Broncos: A knee injury landed the 25-year-old tight end on season-ending injured reserve for the second consecutive season.
Rico Gafford, Las Vegas Raiders: The 24-year-old has caught two passes for 66 yards and a touchdown in five games with the Raiders. Gafford was a cornerback at Wyoming, but converted to receiver after signing with the Raiders. He played in one game in 2018, and four last season.
Tashaun Gipson, Chicago Bears: The 30-year-old safety is entering his first season in the Windy City. He has tallied 437 (314 solo) with 23 interceptions and 46 pass breakups in eight seasons with the Cleveland Browns (2012-15), Jacksonville Jaguars (2016-18) and Houston Texans (2019). The 6-1, 212-pounder has returned three interceptions for touchdowns and recovered one fumble. Gipson made the Pro Bowl in 2014.
Carl Granderson, New Orleans Saints: The second year defensive end had 10 tackles (seven solo) and one sack after being signed as an undrafted free agent last season.
Tyler Hall, Atlanta Falcons: The rookie cornerback did not survive cutdown day. The 5-foot-10, 190-pounder signed with the Falcons as an undrafted free agent this spring. Atlanta reportedly intends to bring Hall back as part of the practice squad.
Brian Hill, Atlanta Falcons: The fourth-year running back has gained 517 yards and scored two touchdowns on 109 carries in 29 career games. He has caught 13 passes for 114 yards and a touchdown, and returned one kick for 16 yarsd. The 6-1, 219-pounder has also played on special teams, recovering one fumble and five solo tackles.
Hill was drafted by the Falcons in the fifth round of the 2017 NFL draft. He was waived by Atlanta that October before being signed from its practice squad by the Cincinnati Bengals. Hill played seven games with Cincinnati before being one of their final training camp cuts in 2018. Atlanta re-signed him mere days later.
Jacob Hollister, Seattle Seahawks: The fourth-year tight end has caught 49 passes for 443 yards and three touchdowns. He also has one carry for five yards. He has also played special teams during his career, tallying nine tackles (five solo) and a fumble recovery.
Hollister was signed by New England as an undrafted free agent in 2017. He played 23 games across two seasons with the Patriots before being traded to Seattle for a seventh-round draft pick.
Cassh Maluia, New England Patriots: The rookie linebacker did not survive cutdown day. The 6-foot, 248-pounder was selected by New England during the sixth round of the 2020 NFL draft. He is expected to sign to the Pats' practice squad.
Mark Nzeocha, San Francisco 49ers: The sixth-year linebacker has posted 36 tackles (28 solo), one sack, two pass breakups, one fumble recovery and an interception during 49 career games, mostly on special teams. This is Nzeocha’s fourth season with San Francisco.
Mike Purcell, Denver Broncos: The fifth-year nose tackle has 79 tackles (46 solo) with a sack and a forced fumble in 38 career games. He had 42 tackles (22 solo) in 13 games with the Broncos last season. He spent 2014-16 with the San Francisco 49ers before bouncing around the NFL and landing in the Alliance of American Football.
Chase Roullier, Washington Football Team: The 6-4, 312-pound center is entering his fourth season with Washington after being drafted in the sixth round of the 2017 NFL draft. He has started 37 of the 43 games he has played in the NFL, while missing two to injury.
Logan Wilson, Cincinnati Bengals: The rookie linebacker was chosen by the Bengals in the third round of the 2020 NFL draft.
Andrew Wingard, Jacksonville Jaguars: The second-year safety posted 27 tackles (19 solo) and a sack in 16 games with the Jaguars. He also forced one fumble after signing with the club as an undrafted free agent.
Eddie Yarbrough, Minnesota Vikings: The defensive lineman was signed by the Vikings during the NFC playoffs last season, he is entering his fourth season in the league. He notched 57 tackles (38 solo), one sack and two pass breakups during 31 games with the Buffalo Bills. He spend the entirety of the 2019 campaign on the Bills’ practice squad before being signed by Minnesota.
