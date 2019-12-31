1. Controlling the line of scrimmage is pivotal in pretty much any football game. But in a matchup like this, where both teams' running games are likely going to be the difference, it will be even more important than usual. Georgia State is at its best when running the ball, as is Wyoming. The Panthers have lost every game when they can’t control the opposing rushing attack, however, so if UW wants to give itself its best chance to win, the Cowboys will need to win in the trenches, and both establish and stop the run.
2. There’s no way around it: whoever gets the lion’s share of reps at quarterback, whether it’s redshirt sophomore Tyler Vander Waal or freshman Levi Williams, has to play better. In the four games since redshirt freshman Sean Chambers went down for the season with a knee injury, UW has thrown for just 134.25 yards per game. Chambers wasn’t exactly lighting it up through the air before his injury, but his added running threat helped make up for it. If Vander Waal is under center, he’s going to have to stay in the pocket and find his receivers downfield. If it’s Williams, look for the freshman to make plays on designed runs in addition to chucking it downfield.
