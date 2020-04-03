LARAMIE — Quite literally, UW head football coach Craig Bohl is a gift that keeps giving to the university he holds so dearly.
Bohl, entering his seventh season leading the Cowboys, and his wife Leia are donating $100,000 to the UW athletic department to pay for the scholarships of eight spring sport athletes that are taking advantage of the NCAA’s decision to grant an extra year of eligibility amid the cancelation of spring sports due to COVID-19.
Bohl's donation will cover an estimated $70,000 in scholarships, and the remainder of Bohl’s donation will go toward the UW Athletics Training Table and student athletes’ nutritional needs. To Burman's knowledge, each of the eight athletes is on partial scholarship, and Bohl's gift will cover the same amount of aid each received this year.
“(Bohl) knew I was frustrated that I couldn’t fund these scholarships for these seniors,” UW athletic director Tom Burman told WyoSports. “(It’s) unbelievably heartwarming. I tip my hat to him. Coach Bohl is very invested in the University of Wyoming.”
On Monday, the NCAA announced that it will grant spring athletes an additional year of eligibility following the cancelation of their seasons. Athletes that would normally have exhausted their eligibility following the spring will have the option to return and compete at their respective institutions, though schools will be able to decide individually whether or not those athletes receive the same amount of financial aid they previously were given. Each school is responsible for its own funding, as it was obviously not taken into account in annual budgets. According to the NCAA’s initial statement, universities will have access to an assistance fund to help pay for the additional season of eligibility.
Winter sport athletes, who had their championships canceled as well but had the majority of their seasons finished, were not granted an additional season of eligibility. UW will not cover the scholarships for non-seniors who received the extra year of eligibility, Burman said.
In a previous interview with WyoSports, Burman acknowledged he was not sure how the athletic department would pay for a hypothetical additional year for seniors, even though it was the correct move from a moral perspective.
“It’s the right thing , but how do we pay for it?” Burman said at the time. “I don’t know where at the present time Wyoming stands.”
There are just four spring sports at UW: track and field, women’s tennis and men’s and women’s golf. Wyoming’s 2018-19 financial budget does not break down the expenses of individual sports outside of football and men’s and women’s basketball, but under “other sports” the total amount for student financial aid is more than $3.1 million.
“Leia and I have been blessed by our time at Wyoming. This is an opportunity for us to give back to the young people who represent our University so well,” Bohl said in a statement. “Tough times don’t last, but tough people do.
Per ScholarshipStats.com, the average national cost in 2016 of a Division I scholarship in each of UW’s four spring sports annually was as follows:
• Women’s tennis: $32,630; 8 full scholarships available
• Women’s golf: $21,866; 6 scholarships available to divide
• Women’s track and field: $14,574; 18 scholarships available to divide
• Men’s track and field: $11,260; 12.6 scholarships available to divide
At a moment in time where things seem bleak and uncertain on nearly every possible level, Bohl’s contribution provides some semblance of certainty. While the athletic department still has a way to go as far as rebounding in revenue, ticket sales, etc., Burman, who is taking a 10% pay cut himself, is hopeful that Bohl’s generosity will be the start of a bigger movement by staff.
“I don’t think this will be end of it from our staff … all of our revenues are going to be challenged,” Burman said. “We will prevail, but it’s going to be tough.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.