LARAMIE – Playing college football in 2020 was no small task due to a global pandemic and stringent testing of players and coaching staffs several times a week. But University of Wyoming coach Craig Bohl, despite his team finishing with a losing record for the first time since 2015, was proud his team was ready and willing to play every single week.
UW had consecutive games canceled in November against Air Force and Utah State due to COVID-19 issues in the Falcons’ and Aggies’ programs. Having eight games scheduled is tough as it is. Only being able to play in six was tougher. The Cowboys were never the cause of any delays or cancelations, however, and that’s something Bohl doesn’t take lightly.
The University of Wyoming Cowboys, led by freshman quarterback Levi Williams and running back Xazavian Valladay, cruised to a 38-17 win over Georgia State in the Arizona Bowl on Dec. 31 at Arizona Stadium in Tucson, Ariz. Video by Nadav Soroker/Wyoming Tribune Eagle
