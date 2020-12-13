20201213-spts-CraigBohl.jpg
University of Wyoming football coach Craig Bohl looks on the field during the Cowboys’ 17-9 loss to Boise State on Saturday at War Memorial Stadium in Laramie. Courtesy

 Tyler Davis/UW

LARAMIE – Playing college football in 2020 was no small task due to a global pandemic and stringent testing of players and coaching staffs several times a week. But University of Wyoming coach Craig Bohl, despite his team finishing with a losing record for the first time since 2015, was proud his team was ready and willing to play every single week.

UW had consecutive games canceled in November against Air Force and Utah State due to COVID-19 issues in the Falcons’ and Aggies’ programs. Having eight games scheduled is tough as it is. Only being able to play in six was tougher. The Cowboys were never the cause of any delays or cancelations, however, and that’s something Bohl doesn’t take lightly.

Michael Katz covers the University of Wyoming for WyoSports. He can be reached at mkatz@wyosports.net or 307-755-3325. Follow him on Twitter at @michaellkatz.

