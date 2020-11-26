LARAMIE – While he spent all four years of his high school career flanking his quarterback’s blindside, University of Wyoming redshirt freshman Latrell Bible admits the past few weeks have been somewhat of a whirlwind change.
Bible, a Minnesota native, has seen his role and subsequent stature change immensely in his brief time in Laramie. Since last November, Bible has gained upwards of 60 pounds, according to UW offensive line coach Bart Miller.
Bible joined UW has an interior lineman, and is still listed as a guard/center on the Cowboys’ online roster. But as has been a constant theme in 2020, Bible has had to adjust on the fly and get used to being uncomfortable.
Following the team’s season-opening loss at Nevada, Miller and the UW coaching staff decided to make a change up front. Redshirt junior left tackle Rudy Stofer, who had started the past 21 games for the Cowboys, was replaced in the starting lineup by Bible, who hadn’t had a ton of experience on the outside since coming to college.
Miller was adamant that Bible has the requisite skills and athleticism to thrive at tackle. The first two experiments against Hawaii and Colorado State have yielded mixed results.
But with a pair of cancellations in the schedule due to COVID-19 problems at Air Force and Utah State, Bible has had time to master his craft. He’s not a finished product, but Bible feels he’s certainly on his way.
“I think the best part of my game, the reason why I’m kind of out there, is just because of my athleticism,” Bible said. “Coach felt that I had the speed and quickness to handle myself out there on the edge against some of the better defensive ends in our conference.”
Bible said he practiced at all five offensive line positions during fall camp, so it’s not like the move completely caught him off guard. After evaluating film following the 37-34 loss to the Wolf Pack, Miller said he felt Bible was the team’s best option at that spot.
While he is admittedly a bit short for the position (Bible is “only” 6-4), his footwork and strength make him a prime candidate to thrive at tackle.
“(He’s) played really well in the run game, and then is (still) learning that position,” Miller said. “He’s such a gifted player and a young player still, too. … (He) had an unbelievable offseason, gained 60 pounds and his strength numbers are impressive. He’s a very intelligent player, too. And so we felt like in order to get our top guys on the field, we wanted to put him out there.”
It hasn’t been all smooth sailing for Bible, though.
Against Hawaii, he didn’t see an edge rusher, leading to a sack fumble of redshirt freshman quarterback Levi Williams and the team’s lone turnover in an otherwise dominant 31-7 win over the Rainbow Warriors.
Those sorts of mistakes are part of the growth process and learning new pass protection responsibilities. Call them growing pains.
During his redshirt season, Bible was able to quite literally sit on the sideline and learn the intricacies of interior line play from some of the conference’s best players in redshirt junior center Keegan Cryder, redshirt junior guard Eric Abojei and senior guard Logan Harris.
Now? It’s somewhat of a baptism by fire.
“(He’s) a young player that’s growing and has matured and gotten so much better,” Miller said. “Throughout, we felt that we could play him out there.”
That’s why a couple of unexpected bye weeks haven’t been the worst thing in the world for Bible. With time to focus on himself and his technique during what will end up being a 22-day layoff between games, Bible has done everything he can to put himself in the best position to succeed.
“Having (these last few weeks) off has really allowed me to expand my game and kind of get the small details down,” Bible said. “Going from the inside to the outside is a big change.”
Bible hasn’t had to undergo his move to tackle by himself, though. In addition to being coached up by Miller and staff, Bible has had the backing of Stofer himself. While some players might be angered at being replaced in the starting lineup after being firmly entrenched for the better part of two seasons, Stofer has been nothing but supportive.
“He’s been a tremendous mentor. He didn’t take the approach like, ‘Oh, this kid came and took my spot. He was more like, ‘I got your back throughout this whole journey. You need anything, need any questions (answered)?,’” Bible said. “So he’s been really good at kind of being my mentor, my big brother-type figure throughout this whole process.”
Jones suspended
UW redshirt junior defensive lineman Victor Jones has been suspended indefinitely for a violation of team rules, the school announced in a news release Wednesday.
UW coach Craig Bohl declined further comment on the matter.
There are no criminal citations or records recorded against Jones, per the Albany County Courthouse’s database.
Due to optouts and injuries to several key pieces along the Cowboys’ defensive front, Jones saw his role increase more than previously anticipated. Jones, who started the first three games of the 2020 season, is fourth on the team with 1½ sacks this season and has 13 total tackles.
True freshman Cameron Smith is listed behind Jones on the team’s latest depth chart. Smith has recorded two sacks this season, tied for second on the team.
